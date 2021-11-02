It is the third device in the Designed & Connected by Vodafone family of products but is available to customers of any operator.

Vodafone Spain launches its new device from the Designed & Connected by Vodafone product range, Curve Bike Tracker. It is a smart brake light with GPS locator that will help anyone who rides to stay safe and connected, whether they use the bike as a means of transport to work, as a family or as a hobby on weekends.

Super bright LED light

The device has an ultra-bright LED light with three light modes that automatically illuminates when braking, offering cyclists safer rides at any time of the day. It has an integrated Smart SIM connected to the Vodafone global network to provide an accurate GPS location and thus guarantee the safety of both the cyclist and the bicycle.

Security Mode

It includes a Security Mode with movement alerts that activate an alarm (of 107 dB) if the bike starts to move, sends location alerts directly to the phone and allows its location to be tracked in real time through the Vodafone Smart App. The locator GPS allows the cyclist to see each route in the application, as well as its distance and duration.

Impact Detection and Help Alerts

Impact Detection and Help Alerts also allow the rider’s trusted contacts to be notified if a fall is detected, by sending a Push notification, an SMS or by making an automated call to indicate where the rider is.

These functionalities come to answer some of the great concerns that Spaniards have when taking their bicycle. According to a consumer survey conducted by Vodafone during the development of Curve Bike Tracker, their main fears were poor visibility and low light conditions on roads and paths, fear of being hit from behind or having an accident and that no one is notified in case it happens.

Curve Bike Tracker has been created together with cyclists from all over Europe to be the ideal solution to these problems. With a lightweight design, a long-lasting battery, easy-to-configure location zones, and a theft-deterrent security layer, this device combines design, functionality, and durability.

On the seat post

Customers will only have to install it on the seat post of their bicycles and activate the product in the Vodafone Smart App, to enjoy all the features it offers. Curve Bike Tracker joins Neo and Curve as the third product in the family of IoT devices created by the Vodafone Smart Tech platform.

Technical specifications

Dimensions47.99 x 47.99 x 121.63mm Weight156gLight8 x 28LM LEDsLight brightness25 lumensBrake light brightness40 lumensLight modesFlashing, fixed and pulsationViewing angle140 degreesMaterialsPolycarbonate (PC) plastic and fiberglass

Battery life (tracker) Up to 4 and a half days in standbyBattery life (light) Up to 7 and a half hours in useBattery capacity of the tracker470mAhBattery capacity of light1450mAhConnectivity2G Vodafone Smart SIM 900/1800 MhzBluetoothYesWi-FiYesSensorsAccelerometer + waterproof107 dB Box contents GPS locator and bike light

2 x USB charging cables

Protective housing for locator

Installation accessories

