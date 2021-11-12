Do you miss going to the movies? If so, you might be thrilled by the new production David Fincher has on the way. The director recently announced that he is working on another serialized title for Netflix we already have the first trailer of Voir. The program is a compilation of video essays about cinema and the way we relate to movies.

Voir is produced by David Fincher. Netflix explains that it is a series of essays that celebrate cinema and the personal connection that critics, actors, filmmakers and journalists have with different films. In the trailer we heard some of them talk about the experience of being in the room and what some of the most acclaimed scenes and films in history revealed to them and how they made them feel.

The trailer shows a pupil in front of the cinema in which the big screen and different scenes passing through it are reflected. Among the titles that appear are Citizen Kane – 100%, The Godfather – 99%, 2001: A Space Odyssey – 96%. Likewise, it was anticipated that discussions about the media such as the representation of violence on the screen or the value of the show and emotion will be addressed. All of this will be discussed in its episodes.

Voir It is the latest in a longstanding collaboration between Fincher and Netflix. It is not worth letting go of the irony of watching a series about how incredible it is to go to the movies on a streaming service. It remains to be seen what all the guests have to tell us about some of the most famous classics in the business that we haven’t heard before. There is another series called Movies that made us, which also reviews famous and popular films.

After the pandemic, and the push that it forced to give the industry towards digital distribution, the discussion about the experience in theaters has regained strength, even more so with the gradual opening of theaters around the world. Although Netflix has committed certain titles to a face-to-face launch, it is not difficult to understand that this responds, not so much to a fondness for the big screen, but to its ambition to compete in the awards season.

A recent example is Mank – 90%, directed by Fincher himself. The film was made from a script written by the director’s father about the screenwriter of Citizen Kane and it had a small theatrical window, despite the pandemic, which allowed it to compete for the Oscars, in which it was highly nominated, but in which it was practically ignored at the end of the day.

Voir will hit Netflix on December 6. Meanwhile, it is known that Fincher has already started shooting his next movie, also a Netflix original, called The Killer. There are few details about the plot, but it is known that it will have Michael Fassbender as the protagonist and everything seems to indicate that it will be ready by the end of 2022. If you expected more about Mindhunter – 100%, it is a shame to report that this project is still frozen to date.

