This is definitely not a good time to be a fan of Harry PotterSince the author of the books, JK Rowling, has not ceased to cause controversy and lose the support of many of her followers since she made her transphobic stance public. Despite the complaints and the fact that several actors in the Harry Potter film saga revealed that they were against this new side of Rowling, she remains firm and does not stop humiliating herself and those who support her.

Not content with expressing her support for a woman fired for making transphobic comments in 2020, Rowling published a lengthy essay in which she intended to support her ideas, but all she did was expose the most dire prejudices about trans women, as that they are a danger for “real women”, because they could be sexually abused in the bathrooms.

Now, just a couple of days ago, Rowling did her thing again, this time she did not express her transphobia openly, but she did prove to be on the side of the villains of her books. In the Harry Potter saga the word muggle is a term used by wizards to refer to humans who do not have magic, and since the only ones who used it in a derogatory way were villains like Voldemort, it seems that Rowling finally decided identify fully with him.

One user wrote to the author: “Happy New Year Jo. We miss you and ‘don’t let the Muggles make you feel bad.’ To which she replied, ‘I never let Muggles make me feel bad’, accompanied by a kiss emoji.

I never let the Muggles get me down 😘 https://t.co/VIyI6cVFD9 – JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2021

Some Harry Potter fans also referred to those who are not fans of the franchise as “Muggles”, and that shows a reality that not many potterheads will want to accept, and that is common to most fandoms: that there are legions of people. who identify with the villains (and now Rowling, without being a fan, joins the ranks). Some users quickly noticed the horrible connotation of that phrase:

‘Muggles are bad’ is literally the philosophy that defines your Nazi-analogous villains.

“Muggles are bad” is * literally * the defining philosophy of your own Nazi-analogue villains. pic.twitter.com/XQHlgtgG40 – Andrew James Carter (@Carter_AndrewJ) December 20, 2021

In recent years, JK Rowling and the ‘Gender Critic’ hate movement have often been compared to the wizard supremacist Death Eaters from the Harry Potter books. Many are reading this tweet from Rowling describing her critics, LGBTQ + people and normal feminists, as ‘Muggles’.

In recent years, JK Rowling and the “Gender Critical” hate movement have often been compared to the wizard-supremacist Death Eaters from the Harry Potter books. Many are reading this tweet from Rowling as describing her critics, LGBTQ + people and normal feminists, as “Muggles”. pic.twitter.com/lfxGIoreEz – Bad Writing Takes 🖊️🏳️‍🌈 (@BadWritingTakes) December 21, 2021

Apparently separating Muggles from wizards is really a good thing? Did JK Rowling misread her own books?

Apparently seperating Muggles for wizards is actually a good thing? Did JK Rowling misread her own books https://t.co/VRdHPrKo7x – Maxi (@ Maxibon020) December 20, 2021

This leads to the logical conclusion: much of the HP fandom identifies with those in the book who are fascist and oppressive figures, as the book itself agrees with those figures by consistently showing that magic is superior. It’s like, the worst way to do it – Will Peña #TodasLasFloresSonNuestras 🌻🌈📚 (@Willy_Inkrose) December 20, 2021

Despite the fact that HBO Max organized a meeting for the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 80%, JK Rowling She was not invited, due to her stubborn anti-trans stance, and it was just announced that Quidditch associations (a sport invented in the Harry Potter books) in the United States, began the process of renaming to distance themselves from the author. .

Although it is too late and Rowling does not listen to reasons, it never hurts to remember the moving letter that the actress, songwriter and activist wrote to her Dana Aliya Levinson, who in a Huffington Post publication said that the Harry Potter books helped him accept his identity and gave him the courage to begin his transition:

I will always be grateful to Harry Potter for helping me get through my darkest moments and for reminding me to use the light well. I write this letter because I have the privilege of being able to do so, unlike many people. Many of us continue to suffer countless difficulties. Many of us have lost and continue to lose many things (family, friends, jobs, homes and even life) simply because we have the audacity to be who we are.

Daring to dream of a better world is something you taught me. Please don’t take that gift from me by staining it with transphobia. Hopefully this is not the end, but the beginning of a learning path.

