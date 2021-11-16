UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski questioned the standing game of Hawaiian Max Holloway, who was praised after beating Yair Rodriguez last Saturday in the main event of UFC Las Vegas 42.

The duel earned the former featherweight champion some impressive numbers, including going to nearly six hours fighting in the Octagon, the largest in the under-66kg division. Also now Holloway has the record for hits in the UFC, totaling 3,056.

In an interview with “The MMA Hour,” Alexander Volkanovski questioned the effectiveness of the Hawaiian fighter’s strategy. The featherweight champion believes this could be detrimental to the fighter in the future.

Max takes a lot of hits. He’s a volume fighter, but he’s also happy to get it. What I mean is: How long will this last? I’ll tell you, this chin will be gone soon. It will soon be over. You can’t take so much damage. They’re talking about the 3,000 hits he landed, which is amazing, clap for him, but he probably has a thousand or two thousand to soak up as well. This is not healthy »said Volkanovski, who has already beaten Holloway twice, both by decision.

Volkanovski beat Holloway twice, both by decision – Photo: Jeff Bottari / .

In that sense, the Australian added: «You talk about being a great boxer, that happens when you hit and we get hit. That makes you the best fighter. So, look at the numbers, it’s doing pretty good, but look at other numbers as well. You have to see the proportions. See how many strokes he is taking compared to what he takes.

“Seeing a fighter with Holloway’s characteristics can be fun, but I don’t think it’s a tactic that will work forever. Don’t get me wrong, watch it, it’s great. But at the same time, you can’t do this forever and that chin is gone. Let’s see next time. I’ll be looking for it », sentenced the featherweight champion.

Volkanovski believes his next challenge will be a third fight against Holloway. “I don’t know what he wants, but I guarantee that the UFC will bring it to me (the third fight). And yes, let’s see what happens from there, but let’s stop the nonsense. If you want, come get it. If not, we move on », Hill.

