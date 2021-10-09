The UFC has had weeks in which it has not been the great center of attention. That changes this Saturday. A new PPV that will be crowned with two fights.

Schedule: What time does the fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega of UFC 266 begin?

A month and a half ago the last UFC PPV and the fans missed it. Therefore, the company has organized a high-rise event. Volkanovski and Ortega will play the feather belt in the star, and in the co-star Shevchenko will expose his crown against Murphy. UFC 266 takes place today Saturday, September 25 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (Nevada) from 3:00 p.m. (local time). The second round of preliminaries will start at 5:00 p.m. (local time) and the main card will begin at 7:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 00: 00/02: 00/04: 00 hours.USA: 18: 00/20: 00/22: 00 hours (EDT) / 15: 00/17: 00/19: 00 hours (PDT).Mexico: 17: 00/19: 00/21: 00 hours.chili: 18: 00/20: 00/22: 00 hours.Colombia: 17: 00/19: 00/21: 00 hours.Argentina: 19: 00/21: 00/23: 00 hours.Peru: 17: 00/19: 00/21: 00 hours.

* Order of schedules: First Preliminaries, Preliminaries and stellar card.

Television: On which TV channel to watch 266: Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega?

The UFC 266 It can be followed through television and the various applications in the following sections:

Stellar Billboard: PPV (United States through ESPN +), DAZN in Spain, Fox Action Premium (Mexico and Chile) and ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile).Preliminaries: ESPN (United States), Fox Sports (Mexico and Chile), ESPN (Latin America, except Mexico and Chile) and UFC Fight Pass (Latin America and Spain).First preliminaries: UFC Fight Pass (worldwide).

Internet: How to follow UFC 266 live: Volkanovski vs Ortega and Shevchenko vs Murphy?

In AS you can also continue in UFC 266, which will close with the duel for the flyweight championship between Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy and the featherweight title between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the event concludes.

UFC 266 card: Volkanovski vs Ortega and Shevchenko vs Murphy

UFC 266 Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega main card: Featherweight Championship.Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy: Flyweight Championship.Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler: welterweight.Curtis Blaydes vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Heavyweight.Jessica Andrade vs Cynthia Calvillo: flyweight.UFC 266 Marlon Moraes vs Merab Dvalishvili Preliminary Card: bantamweight.Dan Hooker vs Nasrat Haqparast: light weight.Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Chris Daukaus: Heavyweight.Roxanne Modafferi vs Taila Santos: flyweight.Card of the first preliminaries of UFC 266 Uros Medic vs Jalin Turner: light weight.Cody Brundage vs Nick Maximov: Middleweight.Matthew Semelsberger vs Martin Sano: welterweight.Jonathan Pearce vs Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer: Featherweight.