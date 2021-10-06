In addition to including very detailed maps, it also reports on the status and traffic incidents, step-by-step guide to the destination and POIs, and locates the nearest charging stations. Supports voice control.

Volvo Cars has been working with Google since 2017 on the development of the Android Automotive operating system, a special open source Android platform for the motor world. In 2020, Volvo Cars and Polestar were the first automakers to introduce infotainment systems based on the Android Automotive operating system with integrated Google apps and services, such as Assistant and Play for app downloads, among others. Maps is also included: it contains continuously updated maps and provides access, for example, to traffic information (status and incidents), provides a detailed guide to the destination or point of interest and offers all the information about the nearby charging stations or on the route itself. It is possible to use Maps with the car connected or not to the Internet, although, with connection, the number of services available is much greater.

More personalized

Linking the personal Google account with the vehicle’s Android system allows the Maps services (and the rest of the Android universe) to be presented in a personalized way, which optimizes its intuitive handling. For example, specified destinations are displayed on all devices that share the account, such as home, work, favorites, and recent searches. Anything that is modified in Maps on one of those devices will have its reflection practically instantaneously in the XC40 system, as it is updated over the air. Maps can also be controlled by voice with the help of Google Assistant.

The first 100% electric Volvo

The XC40 Recharge is Volvo’s first fully electric car; It is based on the world-best-selling XC40 small premium SUV. Inside, an innovative approach to comprehensive functionality provides drivers with plenty of storage space, such as that available under the front hood. It is also the first Volvo to receive software and operating system updates over the air.

Interaction and autonomy

The Google Assistant also allows the driver to interact with their smart home devices from their Volvo car. The Volvo XC40 Recharge achieves a range of more than 400 km on a single charge in the WLTP driving cycle, starting from an output of 408 hp. The battery reaches 80% of its capacity in 40 minutes with a fast charging system.

Optimized experience

With Maps and the rest of the apps, Volvo’s idea is to convey the same experience that drivers are used to on their smartphones but adapted and optimized for hands-free interaction while driving.

ADAS

It equips a new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) platform, scalable, consisting of a series of radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors. This platform allows the development and deployment of active safety systems, such as the detection of pedestrians on the road, automatic braking, collision avoidance and Pilot Assist.

Through the voice

Google Assistant provides a centralized voice interface that allows you to control various functions of the car: climate control, play music, send messages, global Maps management, etc.

Continuous update

Google Maps on Volvo is able to provide up-to-date maps and traffic data in real time, keeping drivers informed of upcoming incidents, proactively suggesting alternative routes.

