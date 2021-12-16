We invite all Computerhoy.com and Computer Hoy magazine readers to decide which have been the best technological novelties of the year. Vote for your favorite products, services and brands in the 2021 Computer Hoy Awards and you could win fantastic gifts valued at more than 11,000 euros. What are you waiting for?

It convertible laptops they offer us the best of both worlds. You can use them as a laptop, with its physical keyboard, or as a tablet, with its touch screen.

This year all the reference brands have launched a convertible, with more powerful processors, and news such as WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Dolby Vision, 120 Hz, fast charge, etc.

As part of the 2021 Computer Hoy Awards, we invite you to choose best convertible laptop of 2021. After the voting you will find a description of each finalist. Among all those who complete the questionnaire we will raffle a huge amount of prizes valued at 11,000 euros.

Vote in the CH 2021 awards

You have since December 10 to January 6 for vote.

The Tuesday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. We will announce the winners of the gifts.

Your vote has a prize!

The list of gifts that will be raffled on December 7 Among all the participants, resident in Spain, has a estimated value of more than 11,000 euros:

Cheer up give your opinion on what have been the best products and services of 2021.

Good luck!

Vote and get prizes

These are the candidates for Best convertible laptop of 2021.

What is your favorite?

HP Elite Dragonfly G2

The HP Elite Dragonfly is a 2-in-1 notebook with a sleek and ultra-light design that offers great performance for both work and study.

It is equipped with a 13.3-inch touch screen with Full HD resolution, and an excellent shine of 1,000 nits. A touch pen can be used as an accessory.

Ride 11 Generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, with 16 GB of RAM. Includes a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Has WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, Ethernet Gbit, and 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports with USB Type C, in addition to HDMI 2.0 output.

Like almost all HP notebooks, it has several extra layers of security at the hardware and software level.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED

Asus releases some impressive OLED displays in their 2021 convertibles.

Is about a 14-inch screen with 4K HDR resolution, certified with DisplayHDR 500 and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It is also tactile, with up to 4096 pressure points.

The 360 degree hinge Allows you to use the device in portable, stand, tent and tablet mode, or any position in between. And military grade protection, for use outdoors.

Ride 11 Generation Intel Core i7 processors, with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

Has Thunderbolt ports with USB 4.0, keypad number and fingerprint. With WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

East 2-in-1 laptop is based on the Intel Evo platform, which requires premium hardware components working in a coordinated manner to ensure maximum performance.

Surface Pro 8 increases the screen in 2021 to l13 inches with 2K resolution, adaptive color, Dolby Vision and up to 120 Hz refresh. The new stylus now has haptic feedback, with a vibration motor.

Thanks to the rear bracket, you can get screen angles that other 2-in-1s don’t have. The screen can be completely separated from the keyboard, it does not have a hinge.

Ride 11 Gen Intel processors with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD.

With two Thunderbolt 4 ports, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and 16 hours of autonomy. And it already comes with Windows 11 installed.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6

The sixth generation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga arrives with a new 16:10 14-inch Full HD display with 500 nits, a larger touch panel, and a battery that lasts longer.

Dispose of 11 Generation Intel Core i5 processors with up to 16GB of RAM and SSD up to 2TB.

With WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5 Pro, fingerprint reader and integrated Lenovo touch pen.

The battery offers a range of up to 15 hours.

Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

The convertible Acer Spin 3 is a 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop to increase productivity on the go.

Has a 13.3-inch IPS screen with 16:10 format and Full HD + resolution.

Use the 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor with Intel Iris Xe 1 graphics. It comes with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Has WiFi 6, HDMI output, USB Type C and others, and an autonomy of about 12 hours.

Dell XPS 13

Dell has spared no effort in your new ultra-thin 2-in-1, which integrates the most powerful hardware.

Surprise with its 13.4-inch touch screen with 4K resolution and Dolby Vision.

With an 11 Gen Intel Core 7 processor, up to 32GB RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD.

It includes two ThunderBolt 4 ports, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, backlit keyboard, high definition stereo speakers, and Windows 11 installed.

Dynabook Portégé X30W

Dynabook’s new convertible claims to be the lightest 13.3-inch 2-in-1 on the market. It only weighs 989 grams.

The Full HD screen protected with Corning Gorilla Glass It has a 360 degree hinge.

Adopt the standard Intel EVO to get out of sleep mode in less than 1 second, charge the battery to 40% in 30 minutes, and offer perfectly optimized hardware.

Like most of the competition, it integrates 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB NMVe SSD.

In the connection section it comes with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Thunderbolt 4 ports and Micro SD card reader.

The battery offers a range of up to 16 hours.