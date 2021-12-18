Laptops may be the advertising mainstay of computing, but desktop computers they remain a must-have for anyone looking to work comfortably and get the most out of a spacious keyboard and monitor.

This year, technologies such as WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, Thunderbolt 4, OLED displays, and next-generation graphics chips and processors.

As part of the 2021 Computer Hoy Awards, we invite you to choose best desktop computer of 2021. After the voting you will find a description of each finalist. Among all those who complete the questionnaire we will raffle a huge amount of prizes valued at 11,000 euros.

You have since December 10 to January 6 for vote.

The Tuesday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. We will announce the winners of the gifts.

Your vote has a prize!

The list of gifts that will be raffled on January 7 Among all the participants, resident in Spain, has a estimated value of more than 11,000 euros:

As we can see, we are facing a long list of gifts that we will raffle among the voting participants. Cheer up give your opinion on what have been the best products and services of 2021.

These are the candidates for Best Desktop Computer of 2021.

Intel Nuc 9 Extreme

The Intel mini NUC PCs They have earned a niche in the market, because you can put very powerful hardware inside and use it as a portable computer, as a video game console (for PC), or to put it in the living room.

The Intel NUC 9 extreme comes with an Intel Core i9-9980HK processor, a graphics card RTX 2070 Mini, and a 350GB Optane disk. So it can be used for work, graphic editing or gaming.

Beyond the aforementioned hardware, the rest can be added to your liking. You accept 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB hard drive, SD card reader and Thunderbolt 3.

If you need more info, read the Intel Nuc 9 Extreme review

Apple iMac M1

If you don’t know them, iMac They are desktop computers where all the hardware is integrated into the monitor.

For this new version of 2021 Apple bets on the ultra-thin display design, available in bold colors.

Among the hardware novelties we have the new Apple M1 processor with ARM architecture, which leaves behind the processors of Intel and AMD.

Other aspects like the new TouchID button to pay in stores and unlock the PC, or the new sound system with six speakers around the entire case to produce spatial sound, they are also protagonists.

The 24 inch monitor has a new Retina 4.5K display. Apple has placed on the front a new FaceTime HD 1080p camera, designed especially for video calls.

With 8GB shared memory, 512GB SSD, and two ThunderBolt / USB 4 ports.

More info in our review of the iMac 2021 with M1.

Asus Vivo AiO V241EAK

East asus all-in-one It is a perfectly valid alternative to the Apple iMac.

It is a powerful PC with 23.8-inch Full HD screen, Intel Core i7 1165G7 processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD.

It comes with WiFI 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, 720p camera, 6 USB Type A, and HDMI input and output, among others.

HP Envy 34 AiO

An elegant all-in-one that stands out for its ultra-wide screen, and dares even with the iMac Pro.

The computer may be inside the screen (with the detail that the base is a wireless charger), but its hardware is a real beast.

We start from an incredible 35-inch screen with 5K resolution, and brightness of 500 nits.

Can be installed an Intel Core i7-11700 or Intel Core i9-11900 processor with up to 128GB of RAM and a 2TB NVMe SSD. And as a graphics card, one of the most powerful that exists, the RTX 3080.

The rest of the hardware is also TOP: WiFi 6, 2 Thunderbolt 4.0, Bluetooth 5, etc. Spectacular!

MSI Creator P50

Many users hide the computer tower under the table, because they are usually quite ugly.

This is not the case with the tower of the MSI Creator 50, slim and elegant, with a design that attracts attention.

It is a desktop PC designed for graphic design, photography, rendering work, and 4K video editing. Although it is shown in the reference photo, it does not include the monitor.

It is available with numerous models of 11 Gen Intel Core i5 and i7, up to 32GB RAM, GTX and RTX 3060 Aero graphics cards, and 512GB SSD.

With WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Thunderl Bolt 4 with USB Type-C, and much more.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7

Spectacular Lenovo PC, which bets on a rotating screen for content creators … and for lovers of TikTok and mobile apps.

It is an all-in-one PC with a 27-inch IPS screen with 4K resolution 99% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB (or 100% sRGB, your choice).

Ride the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor with 32 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD accompanied by a 2 TB hard drive. With RTX 2060 graphics card.

Plus 2 Harman certified JBL speakers, 5M removable infrared camera, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, among others.

Dell XPS Desktop 2021

East dell desktop computer It has a fairly classic design, the typical and faithful tower of a lifetime.

But that extra space is necessary to mount the most powerful hardware. It is the first model that already includes 12 Generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, which surpass the most powerful of AMD. With Windows 11 installed.

There are 4 different configurations, with 8 or 16 GB of the new DDR5 memory, 512 GB SDD, and several hard drives.

They also come with GTX 1060, RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti graphics cards. WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and all kinds of ports and graphic outputs.

Huawei Matestation S

This Huawei desktop computer is designed for teleworking. It is actually a pack that includes the PC, the monitor, the keyboard and the mouse.

Integra an AMD Ryzen 5 4600G processor with 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD.

With ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and several USB 2.0, HDMI and VGA ports. And a free 23-inch FullHD keyboard, mouse and monitor.

It is hardware without fanfare, but enough to work, at a very low price.

Acer Predator Orion 7000

The desktop computer par excellence is the PC Gaming. Many gamers build it themselves, but brands like Acer sell them ready and set.

Is a fully user-configurable PC, so the hardware is very varied.

Accept the new 11 Generation Intel i5 and i7 processors, with up to 64 GB of DDR5 memory, and RTX 3090 card. With Windows 11 pre-installed.

They also come with un NVMe PCI 4.0 SSD up to 1TB, 3TB HDD, and FrostBlade 2.0 cooling. And of course, LEDs on all four sides … Otherwise it would not be a gaming PC.

