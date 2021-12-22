They cost less than 300 euros, but that does not mean that you have to give up the more advanced functions of smartphones. The input range has a lot to offer.

5G connection, fast charging, WiFi 6, 120 Hz screens … You can enjoy the latest technology without having to ask for a loan, with the entry mobiles of 2021.

As part of the 2021 Computer Hoy Awards, we invite you to choose the best entry-level mobile of 2021. After the voting you will find a description of each finalist. Among all those who complete the questionnaire we will raffle a huge amount of prizes valued at 11,000 euros.

You have since December 10 to January 6 for vote.

The Tuesday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. We will announce the winners of the gifts.

These are the candidates for Best cheap mobile of 2021.

Little X3 Pro

The POCO brand was born with a single goal: to offer the most powerful hardware possible, at the lowest price. And the Little X3 Pro it more than fulfills this promise.

Has a 6.67-inch Full HD + screen with dynamic refresh rate up to 120 Hz, and an excellent brightness of 450 nits.

Ride the 8-core Snapdragon 860 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Boast of nothing less than 4 front cameras, with a 48 megapixel main sensor, an 8 Mpx wide angle, a macro camera, and a depth sensor. The selfie camera is 20 Mpx.

Round up the hardware a 5,160 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W.

It also has a fingerprint reader, AI facial unlocking, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and GPS.

Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung offers mobiles in all ranges, and the Samsung Galaxy M12 costs less than € 150.

Owns a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The brain is a Exynos 850 processor, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage.

The photographic equipment is composed of four rear cameras: a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro lens.

His 5,000 mAh battery with adaptive fast charging at 15 W offers a day of intensive use.

It also has Bluetooth 5.0, 4G, WiFi 4, USB Type C, 3.5mm headphone jack.

In our analysis of the Samsung Galaxy M12 we highlight its autonomy, the design, and the good color of the photos with the main sensor.

realme GT Master Edition

The realme GT Master Edition It is a mobile that in our analysis we stand out for its excellent design and materials, its spectacular screen, great performance, and fast charging at 65 W. And all for less than 300 euros!

It has a 6.43-inch AMOLED HDR10 + screen and Full HD + resolution at 120 Hz, with a sampling rate of 360 Hz. It is the ideal screen for play video games or watch series and movies.

Inside we find the Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. That final G indicates that it is a gaming processor, that is, has extra power to get the most out of games (and demanding apps).

The realme GT Master Edition has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Bill with a rear main sensor with 64 Mpx f / 1.88 OIS, along with an 8 Mpx f / 2.2 Wide angle and a 2 Mpx f / 2.4 Macro sensor. The selfie camera reaches 32 Mpx.

The battery reaches 4,300 mAh and thanks to the spectacular 65W fast charge, you can charge your mobile to 100% in just 33 minutes.

Motorola Moto G30

Motorola regained its worldwide fame on Android with its cheap Moto G phones, and here we have its successor, the Moto G30.

It has a 6.5-inch screen with HD resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Ride the Snapdragon 662 processor with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable space via MicroSD.

The main camera reaches an estimated 64 Mpx, with an 8MP wide angle and 2MP macro and depth sensors. The front camera is 13 Mpx.

His 5,000 mAh battery with 20 W charge guarantees great autonomy.

Other features are 5G connection, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, with NFC and Dual SIM.

In our analysis of Moto G30 we highlight its battery, and the screen at 90 Hz.

I live Y21S

Vivo offers us an entry phone that stands out for its ultra-thin and extremely elegant design.

Has a 6.5-inch Full HD + screen, with Helio G80 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Features a combination of triple camera 50 Mpx + 2 Mpx + 2 Mpx with an 8MP selfie camera.

It is Dual SIM with extra space for a Micro SD, and it also has WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a headphone jack.

His 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 18 W guarantees almost two days of autonomy.

Oppo A54 5G

Like Samsung, Oppo also manufactures smartphones in all ranges. The Oppo A54 5G it is really complete.

Presents a 6.5-inch Full HD + screen at 90 Hz with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and 550 nits brightness.

Integrate the SoC Snapdragon 480 5G with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Has a triple camera with a 13 Mpx main sensor, a 2 Mpx macro and a 2 Mpx depth sensor.

Battery reaches 5,000 mAh. With 5G connection, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 and USB Type C connector.

Redmi Note 10 5G

The Redmi are always among the best sellers in Spain, due to their good quality / price ratio. And here we have the cheapest model with 5G.

Redmi Note 10 5G has a 6.5-inch Full HD + IPS screen, with 400 Nits brightness.

The chosen processor is MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Ride a 48MP main camera, a 2 Mpx Macro sensor and a 2 Mpx Depth sensor. The front camera is 8 Mpx.

The battery is 5,000 mAh with fast charging at 18 W.

If you want to know more, read our review of the Redmi Note 10 5G.

TCL 20Y

TCL 20y stands out for the use of AI in photography.

Integra a 6.52-inch HD + IPS screen with MTK6762D processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Ride a triple sensor with the main one reaching 48 Mpx, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro camera. The selfie camera is 8 Mpx.

It has a fingerprint reader, facial recognition with AI, GPS, headphone jack, WiFi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The battery is 4,000 mAh, without fast charging.

These are the candidates for Best entry-level smartphone of 2021. Choose yours!