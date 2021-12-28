2021 has been a difficult year for the videogames at the hardware level, due to the lack of stock of new generation consoles, and gaming cards.

Even so, many companies have not disappointed and have launched excellent games. We help to choose best of 2021. Which one did you have the most fun with?

As part of the 2021 Computer Hoy Awards, we invite you to choose best video game of 2021. After the voting you will find a description of each finalist. Among all those who complete the questionnaire we will raffle a huge amount of prizes valued at 11,000 euros.

Vote in the CH 2021 awards

You have since December 10 to January 6 for vote.

The Tuesday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. We will announce the winners of the gifts.

Your vote has a prize!

The list of gifts that will be raffled on January 7 Among all the participants, resident in Spain, has a estimated value of more than 11,000 euros:

As we can see, we are facing a long list of gifts that we will raffle among the voting participants. Cheer up give your opinion on what have been the best products and services of 2021.

These are the candidates for Best Video Game of 2021.

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Series X | S, One, PC)

Playground Games has been able to offer an alternative to Gran Turismo on Xbox and PC, with a completely: an open world car game where the circuits are dynamically created and where you choose how you want to play.

Forza Horizon 5 is the best installment of the saga. It is set in Mexico with more detailed settings than ever.

We can visit jungles, deserts, volcanoes and cities while we participate in different types of races and tests.

A visual and playable marvel that has already become a reference for Microsoft games.

Don’t miss our technical analysis of Forza Horizon 5.

Deathloop (PS5)

Deathloop is a critically loved game, but presumably it hasn’t sold as much as expected, because it has dropped in price quickly. You can read the Deathloop review at Hobbyconsolas.com.

We are before a narrative shooter created by Arkane Studios (creators of Prey or Dishonored), where time loops are vital to progress in the game.

We play a murderer trapped in a time loop. You have to kill 8 characters living on an island before the end of the day, but if he dies or time passes without fulfilling the order, the loop is reset, and you have to start over.

The game combines stealth shooter, spy, upgradeable skills, gadgets and parkour, to be able to fulfill the difficult task.

Hades (PS5, Xbox Series X | S)

Although it has been on sale for more than a year on other platforms, Hades has been released in 2021 on the next generation consoles.

It is an indie aerial perspective game created by Supergiant Games. Is about a roguelike role-playing game where we incarnate Zagreus, the son of Hades, while trying to escape from the Underworld to reach Mount Olympus.

The combats are constant, with an important tactical element where you have to take advantage of the acquired skills and learn the strengths and weaknesses of the enemies.

You die often and you have to go back to the beginning, but you improve attributes and skills, and each time you go further.

Here you have the analysis of Hades.

It Takes Two (PS5 / Xbox Series X | S)

Hazelight Studios is a studio obsessed with cooperative game for two players, to the point that both the title with which he debuted, A Way Out, or this It Takes TwoThey do not have a single player mode: they require the participation of two people.

You can play in local mode with split screen or via the Internet, inviting a friend, who does not need to buy the game.

We are before an adventure with a strong platform component, but where all kinds of genres merge. There are levels of shooting, fighting, flight, etc..

Cody and May are a married couple that are going to divorce, and their daughter creates some rag dolls pretending to be reconciled. Magically, the pair are trapped inside the dolls, and must cooperate to free themselves.

Is one of the best cooperative games ever, to the point that he has won the title to Best Game of the Year at the Game Awards, the equivalent of the Oscars in the world of video games.

Read the It Takes Two review.

Ratchet & Clank A Dimension Apart (PS5)

It has been the launch game for PS5 that has server of graphic gallery to show the powers of the new Sony console.

With their Next-gen graphics, ray tracing, 3D sound, and ultra-fast loading Instantly switching from world to world, it’s the most technically advanced PS5 game yet.

In addition it is a very fun action and platform adventure, which is sometimes difficult to distinguish from a Pixar movie.

If you want to know more, read our technical analysis of Ratchet & Clank A Dimension Apart.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo Switch)

Nintendo is still determined to leave its Wii U console without exclusives, since it is porting everyone to the Nintendo Switch.

One of the latest conversions is Super Mario 3D World, another fun Mario platformer that this time encourages cooperative mode with 4 players, although it can be played alone.

Mario has new powers, such as the ability to transform into cat and climb walls. Or become a giant that sweeps the entire stage.

For this adaptation to Nintendo Switch has been added a new collection of levels called Bowser’s Fury, with more open settings, more modern graphics and effects, and new skills and mechanics for Mario.

If you want to know more, read the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury review.

Metroid Dread (Switch)

Nintendo’s mythical Metroid saga returns through the big door with the help of the Spanish developer MercurySteam, who has been in charge of the graphics and programming.

It’s a reinvention of the classic metroidvania, a subgenre that Metroid named part of, along with Castlevania.

It is a type of game where you walk through labyrinthine scenarios with side view, killing enemies, overcoming platforms, collecting keys and solving puzzles to open up new areas that you had left behind, which implies repeating the scenarios several times, in different directions.

In Metroid Dread there is a new element: an invincible enemy that chases you and you have to mislead, a touch to the Alien type movies.

One of the best Switch games, which according to all the reviews does justice to the classic games of the saga.

Age of Empires IV (PC)

After years of requests from fans, Microsoft has decided to resume its mythical saga of military and historical strategy.

Age of Empires IV returns through the big door thanks to the expert hand of Relic Entertainment, which has been working on this genre for many years.

The player drives one of the 8 available civilizations, Most of them set in the Middle Ages, and you must complete campaigns such as the Hundred Years War or the conquest of the Normans, building cities and fortresses, creating armies and improving technology.

You have more information in our technical analysis of Age of Empires IV.

Battlefield 2042 (Multi)

The mythical saga of first person war shooters It is already on its fourteenth installment, becoming one of the best-selling games year after year.

Created by DICE for Electronic Arts, in this installment of 2021 we have a futuristic shooter, since it is set in the year 2042.

Unlike previous installments, it does not have a single player campaign, it is just multiplayer game.

There are several game modes based on in conquering and defending sectors, or in locating certain objects before the other team.

Of course, there are futuristic weapons such as drones, or the possibility of deploying cannons or improving weapons anywhere.

Halo Infinite (Xbox Series X | S, One, PC)

2021 has been a great year for Microsoft, which has released three great exclusive games, Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires IV, and Halo Infinite.

After more than a year of delay, the Xbox reference franchise returns with a new space shooter where only the single player campaign costs money. Multiplayer mode is free.

Halo Infinite is a comeback in top form, with a single-player campaign set in the open world of Zeta Halo.

As the super soldier Master Chief, you can freely conquer different enemy bases and other objectives, as well as complete more linear missions to advance the story.

New items like the grappling hook or boost add freshness to the gameplay.

Multiplayer modes include classics like Capture the Flag, Slayer, and for the first time 12 vs 12 matchups. With new features such as special powers that you can only activate a limited number of times.

Don’t miss the Halo Infinite review.

These are the candidates for Best Video Game of 2021. Choose yours!