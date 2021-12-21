Nowadays you no longer need a desktop PC with its huge tower, to play at the top. The best gaming laptops they assemble the most powerful hardware.

In 2021 we have seen increase the Hz of the screen, and technologies unthinkable years ago, such as ray tracing or HDR.

As part of the 2021 Computer Hoy Awards, we invite you to choose best gaming laptop of 2021. After the voting you will find a description of each finalist. Among all those who complete the questionnaire we will raffle a huge amount of prizes valued at 11,000 euros.

These are the candidates for Best gaming laptop of 2021.

HP Victus

The gaming laptops they are made to turn heads, with their aggressive colors and lines, and their LED lights.

But if you also use them to work or study and take it to the library or to work, it is not the most professional design.

HP has resolved this issue with the HP Victus, a gaming PC with a discreet design, which makes it go unnoticed.

It has a 16-inch IPS screen with Full HD resolution at 60 Hz, with an anti-glare finish and a brightness of 250 nits.

Ride 11 Generation Intel i5 and i7 processors, with 16 GB of RAM and GTX GPUs and RTX 3050. In our review of the HP Victus we highlighted the speed of its 512 GB NVMe SSD.

It also has WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, card reader, headphone jack, 3 standard USB, and a USB Type C.

MSI Bravo 15

MSI Bravo 15 is an entry-level gaming laptop that bets on 100% AMD hardware and by a 144 Hz screen to express certain genres such as competitive shooters.

Has a 15.5-inch IPS panel with Full HD resolution, where the most remarkable thing is its 144 Hz refresh rate, ideal for shooters and competitive online multiplayer.

The chosen processor is AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, with 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. The graphics chip is the AMD Radeon RX5500M.

It also has WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 2 USB Type C and 3 USB-A.

Check out all the pros and cons in the MSI Bravo 15 review.

Razer Blade 15

If you are looking a gaming laptop with high-end hardware that can even handle the most demanding games, Razer Blade 15 does not disappoint.

There are different models, here we collect the highest configuration.

We start from a spectacular 15.6-inch OLED panel with 4K resolution and up to 360 Hz refresh rate, which is actually only achievable at 1080p. In QHD it reaches 244 Hz, and in 4K at 60 Hz.

Ride 10 Gen i7 processors, which are still very powerful, with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and RTX 3080 cards with 16GB of RAM.

It also carries an NVMe SSD of no less than 1 TB, and has room for another 4 more.

With WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Thunderbolt 3, and several USB A and C ports.

It is a leading gaming laptop, albeit at a high price. If you want to know more, read our complete review of the Razer Blade 15.

Asus TUF Dash F15

Asus advertises this model as “the ultrathin gaming laptop”, and the truth is that within gaming laptops with its hardware, it is really thin.

Has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, ideal for shooters and competitive online games.

Boast of 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The graphics card is mid-range, the RTX 3060.

It also has WiFi 6, Blutooth 5.1, Ethernet, Thunderbolt 4, headphone jack, HDMI 2.0b, and several USB.

In our analysis of the Asus TUF Dash F15 we highlight the battery life, something very commendable in a gaming laptop, as well as the panel at 144 Hz, and the performance in games.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i

This year we have seen many ultra-thin gaming laptops, something that has its pros and cons.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i it strikes a good balance, with medium hardware in a very slim, almost ultrabook design. Which has a lot of merit …

We met with a 15.6-inch FullHD IPS screen, with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a brightness of 300 nits. It supports Dolby Vision.

Uses 10 Generation Intel Core processors, with 16 GB of RAM and RTX 2060 graphics card. Store all your data and programs on a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Like all reference gaming PCs from 2021, it carries WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Also 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports, card reader, and headphone jack.

IF you need more information, you have it all in our review of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P

Mid-range gaming laptop with very well balanced hardware, good heat dissipation and 8 hours of autonomy.

The Gigabyte Aorus 15P has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel, with a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Mount processors 10th Gen Intel Core i7, with up to 64GB RAM, and standard and NVMe SSDs. Accepts RTX 2060 and RTX 2070 GPUs.

With WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, 1 Gbps LAN, a USB Type C and several standard USB, plus HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.4 video outputs. With card reader and HD camera.

Acer Nitro 5 2021

Although a gaming laptop It is designed for gaming, it is still a powerful PC, so it can be used perfectly for work, study, Netflix, video editing and social networks, etc.

Is what it intends Acer with his Nitro 5 from 2021. It is available in various configurations, from the basic ones with GTX GPUs, to the more powerful ones with RTX 3070.

Dispose of a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS screen, at 144 Hz. With processors 11 Gen Intel Core i7, up to 32GB RAM and RTX 3070 card with 8 GB of dedicated memory.

It carries an SSD of up to 1 TB, with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI output, and several USB Type A and C ports. The battery lasts 8 hours.

