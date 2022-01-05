They are cheap, very practical, and have multiple applications. The wireless headphones they are always among the best selling and desired devices.

In 2001 noise cancellation has been the star, along with spatial sound, and improvements in autonomy.

As part of the 2021 Computer Hoy Awards, we invite you to choose best headphones of 2021. After the voting you will find a description of each finalist. Among all those who complete the questionnaire we will raffle a huge amount of prizes valued at 11,000 euros.

Vote in the CH 2021 awards

You have since December 10 to January 6 for vote.

The Tuesday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. We will announce the winners of the gifts.

,,,,,,,,,,,

Your vote has a prize!

The list of gifts that will be raffled on January 7 Among all the participants, resident in Spain, has a estimated value of more than 11,000 euros:

As we can see, we are facing a long list of gifts that we will raffle among the voting participants. Cheer up give your opinion on what have been the best products and services of 2021.

These are the candidates for Best headphones of 2021.

Apple AirPods 3

The new ones AirPods 3 They are an evolution of the previous generation, with two great novelties: 3D spatial sound; and MagSafe-compatible wireless charging.

They also boast a new larger driver, optimized for 3D sound. It is a fusion of the stereo channels to sound in 3D space, around our head.

This 3D spatial sound is Dolby Atmos compatible on Apple Music, as well as movies, series, and other audio content.

The new AAC-ELD voice codec brings high definition sound to your FaceTime conversations, and Adaptive EQ adapts frequencies in real time, based on what you hear.

AirPods 3 have protection against sweat and water, and have improved battery life. Now they offer 6 hours of music, which with the recharge through the case reaches 30 hours of autonomy.

If you want to know more, we recommend our review of the Apple AirPods 3 headphones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless headphones 2 stand out for their excellent active noise cancellation.

They are waterproof, connect via Bluetooth 5.2, and have an autonomy of up to 7 and a half hours, and up to 28 hours with the three additional refills provided by the case.

In addition se can recharge with wireless charging.

With its three microphones, voice calls are clear and uncut, even on the road. Powerful two-way dynamic speakers provide exceptional audio quality.

You have more information in the analysis of the Galaxy Buds 2.

JBL Reflect Flow Pro

It is about sports headphones that have functions and features that TWS in their segment do not usually have, such as adaptive noise cancellation or wireless charging.

Count on a 6.8 millimeter dynamic driver in a body that is 100% focused on sports.

Are IP68 and they have active noise cancellation thanks to three microphones in each earpiece (two to pick up sound from outside and one to eliminate the wind).

They are also loaded with technology thanks to its Dual Connect function, Alexa and Google Assistant and the always welcome Google Fast Pair.

The box is robust and has both USB-C cable and wireless charging, something that is not usual in sports headphones.

If we talk about the battery, it is 8 hours + 16 hours extra from the box with noise cancellation or 10 + 20 hours without noise cancellation.

Discover all the data in the review of the JBL Reflect Flow Pro headphones.

OnePlus Buds Pro

These OnePlus headphones offer high-quality sound thanks to its 11mm dynamic drivers that allow better definition of the entire frequency range and offer support for Dolby Atmos.

They have a system of smart active noise cancellation which removes noise in real time and automatically adjusts the noise cancellation level.

Each earbud incorporates a three-microphone setup that actively filters noise levels up to 40 dB. In addition, it adds an algorithm that reduces wind noise, preventing it from filtering into calls.

Autonomy reaches 38 hours (28 hours with cancellation activated) with the charging case and with just 10 minutes of charging, they can stay active for 10 hours thanks to its compatibility with the OnePlus WARP Charge fast charge

The OnePlus Buds Pro They have Bluetooth 5.2 support and have a Pro Gaming mode that allow rreduce latency to 94 ms to improve the experience in games and when watching series and movies in streaming. Also has IP55 resistance against water and dust.

Take a look at our OnePlus Buds Pro review

Nothing ear (1)

Headphones with an in-ear design that have a fairly compact pole that is covered by a transparent plastic that reveals the components.

Chips, magnet, proximity sensor, and charging pins, as well as the board, are exposed.

The driver for each of the headphones is 11.6 millimeters.

The headphones connect via Bluetooth 5.2 to both iOS and Android, with touch-based gesture control (quick or long) to control both music and listening modes.

Boast of a noise cancellation mode that removes up to 40 dB, being one of the most powerful on the market.

It has IPX4 resistance to use them in the gym without problems, and the battery gives us for 4 hours of listening with noise cancellation and 5.7 without noise cancellation. Counting the loads in the box goes up to 24 or 34 hours respectively.

You can learn more in the analysis and opinion of Nothing Ear (1)

Razer Hammerhead TWS 2

The new generation of Razer Hammerhead TWS It features an in-ear design that improves isolation from the outside world and enhances the headphones’ active noise cancellation system.

Have 10mm drivers and three microphones on each earbud, for calls and active noise cancellation.

How could it be otherwise with Razer, they also integrate LED lighting.

They connect via Bluetooth 5.2, and have IPX4 protection against water and dust.

The battery, adding the charges in the box, reaches 27.5 hours with noise cancellation, and 32.5 hours without it.

More info in the Razer Hammerhead TWS 2 (2021) review.

Sony WF-1000 XM4

These are Sony’s premium noise-canceling headphones.

They integrate a new processor, the Sony V1 that allows an improvement in noise cancellation compared to the previous generation QN1e chip with a lower consumption.

They can play Hi-Res music wirelessly thanks to the use of the LDAC codec that allows a transfer of up to 990 kbps.

Built-in proximity sensors detect when you take them off, to stop the music, and when you’re wearing one or two headphones.

Both 6mm drivers have two microphones for audio cancellation. They connect via Bluetooth 5.2, and have IPX4 water protection.

They also have compatibility with Speak-to-Chat technology that allows you to detect when you speak, stop canceling the sound and allow the passage of ambient sound so you can carry on a conversation without taking them off.

The Sony WF-1000 XM4 headphones they can run for up to 8 hours with active noise cancellation. The box provides two additional charges, that is, a total of 24 hours of use. Without cancellation, it goes up to 36 hours.

Find out all about them in the Sony WF-1000 XM4 review.

Google Pixel Buds A

Google Wireless Headphones Mount 12mm custom-designed speakers.

Google has scanned thousands of ears to fit securely, but undisturbed. Vents reduce pressure in the ear.

They have no noise cancellation, but they incorporate a function called Adaptive Sound, which automatically raises and lowers the volume based on ambient noise

Finally integrate the Google Assistant, for full voice control. And they also come with a spectacular extra: the translation of more than 40 languages ​​in real time. While the microphone listens to the person speak, the headphones transmit the simultaneous translation to you.

They guarantee 5 hours of listening on a single charge, or up to 24 hours if the full charge of the case is used. With fast charge.

Oppo Enco Free 2

Oppo also have their own Active noise canceling wireless headphones.

Its three microphones cancel noises up to 42 db.

Headphones Oppo Enco Free 2 they have been calibrated by Dynaudio to obtain a natural sound. In addition, the sound reinforcement is calibrated based on the sensitivity of the ear, which changes with age.

They connect via Bluetooth 5.2 and have IP54 water protection. They have sensors that stop the music when you take them off.

The battery provides up to 30 hours of autonomy, with the refills of the case.

Huawei Freebuds 4

The Freebuds 4 count on outstanding sound quality, thanks to its 14.3mm driver which is capable of delivering really powerful bass and well-defined mids and highs, according to our review.

They have a real autonomy of between 4 and 6 hours, depending on the use of noise cancellation, and the case has a battery that gives for three and a half charges, about 20 hours in total.

They have fast charging: they recharge to 60% in 15 minutes at the checkout.

The touch sensor allows you to answer calls, pause music, activate noise cancellation and increase / decrease the volume.

They connect via Bluetooh 5.2, and have protection against liquids IPX4.

All the data in the analysis of the Huawei Freebuds 4 headphones.

realme Buds Air 2

These are the cheapest active noise canceling headphones on the market, although it does not cancel as much noise as other models. It stays in the 25 decibels.

They also have environmental noise cancellation (ENC), which uses dual microphones to provide greater voice clarity during calls.

realme Buds Air 2 are equipped with a new chip, the R2, and have 10mm drivers with carbon coating diamond type (DLC) on the diaphragm. This feature improves the frequency response and offers a cleaner sound with deeper bass.

Have 88 ms low latency gaming mode, ideal for mobile games. They use Bluetooth 5.2

They are able to offer up to 25 hours of playback with noise cancellation turned off. 22.5 hours with her.

Anker Liberty 3 Pro

These headphones stand out for your comfort– They have an ergonomic triple point shape and integrated ear pressure relief for all-day comfort

They offer 4 sizes of liquid silicone ear cushions and flexible ear wings that ensure a strong seal and a secure grip.

They analyze the shape of the ear to customize noise cancellation with the help of 6 microphones, and have LDAC high definition audio support.

May connect two devices at the same time to listen to audio from two different sources. For example, TV and mobile.

The autonomy reaches 8 hours with a charge, up to 32 hours using the battery recharges from the case.

HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite

Honor Premium Headphones with 10mm drivers and active noise cancellation up to 25db through 4 MEMS microphones.

The connection is carried out via Bluetooth 5.2. Offer a low latency game mode.

It has 7.5 hours of autonomy per charge, going up to 10 hours with noise cancellation. Up to 32 hours with case charges.

Vote in the CH 2021 awards

These are the candidates for Best headphones of 2021. Choose yours!