The laptops They have been the great winners of the pandemic, regaining the throne they had lost in recent years, with tablets.

We invite you to choose The Best Laptops of 2021. This has been the year of our own processors, the WiFi 6 connection, the reduction in consumption and the increase in autonomy. And from Windows 11 …

As part of the 2021 Computer Hoy Awards, we invite you to choose best laptop of 2021.

These are the candidates for Best laptop of 2021.

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 M1 Pro

Apple has revolutionized home computing with their own M1 processors, based on RISC architecture. They consume much less and are more powerful than competitive CPUs.

The most advanced version is M1 Pro, who rides the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Not only stands out for its power: also for the great screen, sound, and connectivity. Against it, it is quite large and heavy, and the hardware is not expandable, as we reviewed in our analysis.

It has up to 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD. With WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, and 3 Thunderbolt connectors.

And thanks to its RISC architecture, last two days of intense use without stopping to use it.

Of course, the prices, out of reach of the majority …

MSI Creator Z16

The MSI Creator Z16 It is a laptop that unifies the equipment you expect to find in a gaming laptop, with an elegant design that fits in the professional field, becoming a powerful ally when creating content.

Equip an 11th generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, with a super fast M.2 SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX3060 Max-Q graphics.

It has an elegant design and good performance, although it is a bit noisy and some connectors are missed, as we indicated in the review of the MSI Creator Z16.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 laptop stands out for its spectacular ultra-thin design.

Uses 11th Gen Intel Core ™ i7 vPro processor, and is part of the platform Intel Evo, a standard that guarantees high performance across all hardware.

The shell has military protection, and it has a double ventilation system and a durable and reliable hinge, which covers the entire keyboard.

It comes with professional quality privacy protection software and Dolby Atmos speakers. The screen also has HDR and Dolby Vision.

It has WiFi 6, optional 4G / 5G connection, and Windows 11.

LG Gram 16Z95P from 2021

LG continues to bet on maximum portability with the LG Gram, a series of laptops that carry the lightness and comfort of use as a flag, but which now also provide an improved screen and updated its processor.

In this new edition of LG Gram from 2021, LG has kept the essence of this laptop designed for low weight productivity, improvements in connectivity and greater autonomy with up to 18 hours of use.

The different models have options that combine Intel Core i5 1135G7 and Core i7 1165G7 processors with 16 GB and 32 GB of RAM memory. With WiFi 6 AX201 dual band support and Bluetooth 5.1.

Asus Zenbook 13 OLED UX325

The ASUS laptop catalog is almost endless, but its Zenbook range is one of the most beautiful and spectacular. Not for nothing has it won several design awards in recent years.

In 2021 it boasts a stunning 13-inch Full HD OLED display, unusual for laptops.

It is also thinner, lighter and more compact: only 1.14 Kg in weight and has a thickness of 13.9 mm. The port also opens Thunderbolt 4.

It uses 11 Generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, with up to 32 GB of RAM, 512 GB NVMe SSD, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and HDMI 2.0b.

HP Envy 15 2021

The laptop HP Envy 15 from 2021 is a powerful computer, designed to creators and influencers who edit video and images.

Integra Intel Core i9 processor and RTX 2060 graphics chip with MaxQ. With up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD.

Creators need good screens to design their graphics, and there is none better than the 15-inch 4K OLED display of this laptop.

It has WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, and Thunderbolt 3. And all this without compromising the battery, which lasts 18 hours.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021

This notebook has an ultra-thin design, 3K screen and Windows 10/11 as the operating system. It is the direct competition of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 in its different configurations.

In this edition of 2021 the MateBook X Pro comes reinforced with hardware based on some 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with up to 16GB RAM They offer an excellent level of power.

And all this without sacrificing the quality and solidity of top-quality materials in its manufacture.

Among the most prominent hardware we have WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, and Thunderbolt 3.

Autonomy is its weak point, since it is close to 8 hours.

If you want to know more read the Matebook X Pro review.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Microsoft has known how to differentiate itself from everyone thanks to your layout and screen in 3: 2 format. But there is much more you should know about this Surface Laptop 4.

This Microsoft laptop is available in various configurations, with 11th Gen Core i5 or i7 processor, also Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 4000 series, in addition to variable storage, always SSD type.

But where it shines with its own light is in the spectacular design, with alcantara and metal finishes, and on the comfortable keyboard.

And with a guaranteed autonomy for the whole day, no matter how intense the use has been.

Learn more in our Surface Laptop 4 review.

Acer Swift 5 2021

The Acer Swift 5 from 2021 is a lightweight and compact portable, ideal for travel. But without giving up luxuries like a comfortable keyboard and a 14-inch screen.

With 11 generation i7 processors and 16 GB of RAM, It offers adequate power to take into account for students, professionals and freelancers who are looking for a compact and light equipment with which to work at full capacity anywhere and without having to give up anything.

The autonomy is around 8 hours of actual use.

You have all the data in our Acer Swift 5 review.

Realme Book

Realme’s first laptop does not disappoint, adhering to the company’s philosophy: good hardware at a very reasonable price.

It boasts a 14-inch IPS screen, 11 Generation Intel Core i3 and i5 processors, with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

It has WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and fast charging at 65 W, which charges the laptop to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Honor MagicBook 14 2021

Honor’s 14-inch laptop is light, powerful, and perfect for all-day use to work or to study for a very reasonable price.

Has a 12nm AMD Ryzen 4 3500U processor, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD for all your files and programs.

It’s not a gaming laptop, but if you need a computer for work or study, it has hardware to spare.

Dynabook Satellite Pro L50

The Dynabook Satellite Pro L50 is a balanced 15.6 inch laptop It is designed to provide good performance at an affordable price.

It is a 15.6-inch Full HD work laptop with 10 Gen Intel processors, up to 16GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD.

Integra WiFi 6, USB Type C, Gigabit LAN and full keyboard, including numeric.

Its low weight of only 1.7 kg makes it easy to transport and use, and simplifies your work.

The battery life is 10 hours, so it is possible to use it throughout the working day.