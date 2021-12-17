The mid-range It is the most popular of smartphones. Here you will find the best mobiles in relation to quality / price.

They are smartphones that offer a great return without having to mortgage the house to buy them, with high-end features such as 5G connection, artificial intelligence, fast charging and much more.

These are the candidates for Best mid-range Smartphone of 2021.

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord is a return to the origins of OnePlus with mobiles priced within the reach of most users without sacrificing fluid operation.

Has a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED Full HD + screen at 90 Hz, and uses the processor Dimensity 1200-AI from MediaTek, which vastly outperforms the Snapdragon 765G. With 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.

It boasts a top design, as the rear is made of slightly curved glass and a chromed aluminum chassis.

In the cameras section, the One Plus Nord 2 5G has a large 50 megapixel sensor inherited from the One Plus 9, an 8 megapixel wide angle and a B&W sensor for portrait mode photographs. With Ua 32 megapixel camera on the front, perfect for selfies and video calls.

Another of its most notable aspects is its 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charge, one of the fastest on the market.

If you want to know more, read our review of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

realme GT Neo 2

The realme GT Neo 2 It is a smartphone blatantly focused on young people, and we are not talking about age, but about mentality. If you like to watch videos, series or movies, or play games on your mobile, it is made for you.

Has a 6.64-inch Full HD + AMOLED E4 display at 120 Hz, with an incredible 1300 nits peak brightness. You will see it perfectly even in bright sunlight. Compatible with HDR10 +.

Ride the powerful Snapdragon 870 5G processor, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Photography is not his priority, but he perfectly complies with a 64 Mpx main sensor, an 8 Mpix wide angle, and a 2 Mpx Macro. The selfie camera reaches 16 Mpix.

With his huge 5,000 mAh battery you have autonomy for the whole day. And if you have to load in the middle of the game, it won’t take long: thanks to fast charging at 65W, it recharges 100% in just 36 minutes.

If you want to know more, do not miss our complete analysis of the realme GT Neo 2.

Samsung Galaxy A72

According to our Samsung Galaxy A72 review, it is the best mid-range mobile that Samsung has ever launched.

Has a Super AMOLED FullHD + screen at 90 Hz with Snapdragon 720G processor, 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage.

With sensors to bore: a 64 Mpx main one, as well as an 8 Mpx Telephoto, a 12 Mpx Wide angle and a 5 Mpx Macro. With a 32 Mpx front camera.

The 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging at 25W round out good hardware, with the Samsung seal.

Oppo Reno 6 5G

The Oppo Reno 6 5G surprised everyone with its antibacterial housing, but it has entered the list for its good characteristics, which you can know in depth in the Oppo Reno 6 5G review.

It has a 90 Hz Full HD + AMOLED panel with Dimensity 900 5G, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Have a 64MP main sensor, a Wide angle of 8 Mpx and a Macro of 2 Mpx. The selfie camera reaches 32 Mpix.

Highlight, the 4,300 mAh battery with 65 W Fast Charge.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE

Surprisingly, Xiaomi has decided to put the My 11 Lite 5G, now with the surname New Edition.

At just 6.8mm thick, and weighing 158 grams, it’s light and thin, so that it does not disturb when you carry it with you, or when using it.

Integrate a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD +, HDR10 + resolution, and 90 Hz refresh rate.

It has the mid-range processor Snapdragon 778G, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Also has a 64 Mpix main sensor, accompanied by a wide angle and a telemacro, with a 20 Mpix selfie camera.

The 4,250 mAh battery It is not the largest of the Xiaomi 11, but it is compensated with a fast charge at 33W. Charges to 50% in just 27 minutes.

You have all the information in our review of the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

We are facing a mobile that will delight gamers, thanks to its excellent 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Has a Snapdragon 732G processor with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The 5,020 mAh battery ensures that it will last all day even if you use it continuously. Also has fast charging at 33W.

If you like taking photos, few mobiles surpass it thanks to your 4 camera setup: a main wide-angle sensor with incredible 108 MPix, an 8 MPix ultra wide angle, a 5 MPix telemacro sensor, and a 2 MPix depth sensor. The front camera is 16 MPix.

Is the first mobile with a 108 Mpix sensor that costs less than 300 euros.

You have more information in the Redmi Note 10 Pro review.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is a smartphone specially designed for content creators who share photos and videos on social media.

It has a 108MP main camera with Ultra Pixel technology to improve low light results, accompanied by an ultra wide angle with built-in Macro Vision and a telephoto lens with Super Zoom 50x. It is capable of recording video at 8K resolution.

Has a 6.7-inch OLED panel with HDR10 + and 144Hz refresh rate. Incredible in this price range!

Finally, the Snapdragon 870 processor, accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

With a 4,500 mAh battery and TurboPower 30 W fast charging.

You have more info in the Motorola Edge 20 Pro review.

I live V21 5G

If you like take selfies or record freehand videos for social media, this is your mobile, thanks to its 44 Mpx front camera, with image stabilizer.

At the rear we find a camera system composed of a 64MP main sensor with OIS, accompanied by an 8 Mpx wide angle and a 2 Mpx macro camera.

Boast of an AMOLED FullView screen with drop-type notch, Full HD + resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

With a processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U, Accompanied by 8 GB RAM memory and 128 GB of internal storage. It has 5G connectivity and its 4,000 mAh battery offers support for fast charging.

You want to know more? Enter here: Vivo V21 5G review.

Huawei Nova 9

A mobile thin and light that does not renounce the quality of screen, camera or autonomy.

It has a 6.57-inch 120 Hz OLED display, it’s big and fast, perfect for hours of video watching. But it also has a hyper-realistic curvature.

Integrates the Snapdragon 778 4G processor with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Attention to the 4-chamber system, with a 50 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, a macro camera and a depth sensor. The front camera is 32 megapixels.

The battery is another of its strengths. It has a capacity of 4,300 mAh and has an ultra-fast charge of 66 W. You will only have to wait 38 minutes to have a full charge.

More info in the Huawei Nova 9 review.

Honor 50

The Honor 50 arrives in Spain with all Google services integrated.

In our review of the Honor 50 We highlight its design and weight, the 120 Hz screen, and its battery.

Has a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen FullHD + at 120 Hz. With processor Snapdragon 778G 5G, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Highlights its brutal 108MP main sensor, accompanied by an 8 Mpx wide angle, a Macro sensor and a depth sensor. The selfie camera is 32 Mpx.

Integra a 4,300 mAh battery with fast charging at 66W.

TCL 20 Pro

If you like panoramic mobiles, the TCL 20 Pro (review) is the most powerful in the range.

Precisely, the screen is the best of the mobile: it has 6.67 inches, it is AMOLED, FullHD + and HDR10.

Integra Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the camera panel, mount a 48MP main sensor with optical stabilizer, a 16 Mpx Ultra wide angle, a 2 Mpx Macro sensor and a 5 Mpx depth sensor. The front camera reaches 32 Mpx.

Finally, we have a 4,500 mAh battery with 15W wireless charging.

Nokia X20

The Nokia X20 (Review) lives up to its heritage with a good main camera, although it is more discreet in other aspects, such as the panel or the processor.

Owns a 6.67-inch Full HD + IPS screen at 60 Hz, with Snapdragon 480 5G processor, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Has an excellent 64MP main sensor, accompanied by a Wide angle of 5 Mpx and Macro and depth of 2 Mpx each. The selfie camera is 32 Mpx.

The main hardware is completed by the 4,470 mAh battery and 18 W charging.