They started out as a curiosity, but smart watches Nowadays they are very useful wearables to get in shape, monitor our health and replace some mobile functions.

The most powerful models of 2021 are capable of doing EKGs, measure stress level or run apps in local mode, without the help of the mobile.

These are the candidates for Best smartwatch of 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

As in many other sectors, Samsung is a reference in the smartwatch market. I bet you a classic design where their smartwatches are hardly distinguishable from conventional watches.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (review) is a high-priced watch, but with premium features. It stands out because it uses again Wear OS by Google, with a Tizen-like cape.

Has a 1.19-inch round Super AMOLED display with 396 x 396 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection.

Have a Samsung Exynos W920 processor with 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The list of sensors is huge: BioActive Sensor (heart rate), Barometer, Electrocardiogram (ECG), Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor, SpO2 (blood test).

Manages 90 different sports, with extensive data analysis, and can do things that are impossible for most, such as measure blood pressure or BMI (body mass index).

It communicates via Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band WiFi, NFC, GPS and 4G LTE (depending on the model). The battery lasts about 15 hours.

Apple Watch Series 7

The new apple smartwatch brings us a larger screen and with an improved brightness that makes us see everything more clearly.

It has been added a touch keyboard so you can write better and its bezel is much thinner for a more elegant finish.

Has an always-on OLED LTPO display (1,000 nits) with 396 x 484 px. It uses the dual-core 64-bit S7 processor, along with a W3 wireless chip and a U1 (ultra-wideband) chip. It has 32 GB of storage.

The sensors included in the Apple Watch Series 7 (review) are the blood oxygen sensor, electrical and optical heart rate sensor (3rd generation), electrocardiogram (ECG).

It boasts GPS, 4G LTE and UMTS, WiFi 802.11b / g / na 2.4 and 5 GHz, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The battery lasts 18 hours, and is water resistant up to 50 meters.

Huawei Watch 3

The smart watch Huawei Watch 3 shines especially in the sports monitoring section.

Dispose of a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen in classic circular format, resolution 466 x 466 pixels and 1,000 nit brightness.

Monitor more than 100 disciplines and offers detailed statistics for each of them.

In the sensors section, records VO2 Max and blood oxygen saturation, has electrocardiogram function, and it even has a sensor to measure body temperature.

It also has 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and GPS. With 5 ATM water resistance.

The battery is one of its strengths, as it can last 2 or 3 days without problems, even with intensive use.

If you want to know more, read our Huawei Watch 3 review.

Fossil Gen 6

The prestigious traditional watch brand also launches premium quality smartwatches.

The new Fossil Gen 6 (Review), has a 1.28-inch round color AMOLED screen, with 416 x 416 pixels resolution.

Use the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage.

It is resistant to splashes and rain, but you can’t get wet. You cannot shower or swim with it.

Among the sensors it incorporates, stand out the optical heart rate sensor and the optical SpO2 sensor. It also has GPS, altimeter and compass.

With Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and WiFi. Works with WearOS and Google Fit.

It has a day and a half of battery life, and with the fast charge it can be fully recharged in 45 minutes.

realme Watch S Pro

realme is everywhere. You already have a few smartwatches on the market.

The realme Watch S Pro It is made of stainless steel and has two control buttons on the right side.

It has 1.39-inch AMOLED screen always on, with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels.

It is halfway between an advanced bracelet and a smartwatch. The sensors included are the Heart Rate and SpO2 sensor, as well as Compass and GPS.

It is submersible to 50 meters for 30 minutes, and carries Bluetooth 5.0.

Monitors around 15 sports, and has a free mode that records heart rate and exercise duration.

One of its strengths is its autonomy, since it reaches the 11 days, although it goes down if you use GPS a lot.

In our analysis of the realme Watch S pro we highlight its good sports and health monitoring, the screen, the autonomy, and the premium materials.

Amazfit GTS 2e

The Amazfit GTS 2e, an inexpensive smartwatch that tries to compete directly with the Xiaomi Mi Watch.

Has a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen with 348 x 442 pixels resolution.

The sensors included are: Temperature, heart rate, SpO2 and Environment.

It also has Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, barometer and compass. It is submersible to 50 meters.

To highlight its battery, which last a week without resorting to the charger.

If you want to know more, read the analysis of the Amazfit GTS 2e.

Xiaomi Mi Watch

The Xiaomi Mi Watch is an elegant smartwatch with round AMOLED screen in full color and 450 nits of brightness. It can be seen in broad daylight without problem.

Has resistance against water, and is submersible up to 50 meters, so record activities like swimming.

In total it keeps track of 117 sports. Some are automatically detected, others you have to select them.

It has GPS, heart rate meter, compass, barometer and blood oxygen meter, to keep an accurate record of physical activity, and performance of each sport. Also, a sleep log.

Despite all these powerful features, the battery lasts 16 days without problems. And it won’t weigh you down – it only weighs 32 grams.

You have all the information in our analysis of the Xiaomi Mi Watch sports watch.

These are the candidates for Best Smartwatch of 2021. Choose yours!