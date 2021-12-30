The tablets They are still a widely used device as a leisure system to watch series and movies, access websites, draw, or use social networks.

In 2021 have greatly improved cameras for video screens, and have adopted technologies such as WiFi 6, 5G connection and OLED screens.

As part of the 2021 Computer Hoy Awards, we invite you to choose the best tablet of 2021.

You have since December 10 to January 6 for vote.

The Tuesday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

Your vote has a prize!

The list of gifts that will be raffled on January 7 Among all the participants, resident in Spain, has a estimated value of more than 11,000 euros:

As we can see, we are facing a long list of gifts that we will raffle among the voting participants. Cheer up give your opinion on what have been the best products and services of 2021.

These are the candidates for the Best tablet of 2021.

Xiaomi Pad 5

With the new Xiaomi Pad 5, the Chinese company tries to clearly compete with the iPad, on equal terms. That is why it is accompanied by a magnetic keyboard and a stylus pen.

It is a tablet with top hardware, which places it in the high-end of Android tablets.

Boast of an 11-inch TrueTone LCD screen with QHD + resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels), with 275 dpi and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, ideal for playing video games, and not to strain your eyes.

Has HDR10 and Dolby Vision, as well as a good brightness of 500 nits to enjoy series and movies to the fullest.

Uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 boast a 13 Mpix rear camera. The selfie camera is reduced to an 8 Mpix sensor.

Mount a 8,720 mAh battery with fast charging at 33 W. It can be recharged to 100% in 91 minutes.

In the connectivity section, they have WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Dolby Atmos sound and USB Type C connector for recharging.

If you want to know more, read our Xiaomi Pad 5 review.

iPad Mini 6 (2021)

The new iPad Mini is completely renewed with smaller frames and an 8.3-inch display with Liquid Retina, 2,266 x 1,488 pixel resolution, extended color, and 500 nit brightness.

The new A15 Bionic processor increases the CPU performance by 40% and GPU by 80%. The artificial intelligence engine is also twice as powerful.

The Touch ID button moves to the top corner.

The new iPad Mini also presents novelties in communication. Releases version with 5G and WiFI 6 connection, Y a new USB Type-C connector which will greatly facilitate the connection of cameras, printers, and other peripherals.

It also premieres a new USB Type-C charger with fast charging at 20W. The battery lasts all day.

In the cameras section, it has a 12 MP rear sensor with automatic people tracking using artificial intelligence. Y a 12 MP ultra-wide front camera.

Finally, it should be noted the compatibility with the Apple Pencil, and magnetic covers and accessories MagSafe.

You can discover all its secrets in our analysis of the iPad Mini (2021)

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021)

The Amazon tablets They are not the most powerful on the market, but they are cheap, functional and resistant, designed for day to day, and even for children to use.

Amazon boasts that its screen made of reinforced aluminum silicate glass and its reinforced casing makes it 1.7 times more shock resistant than iPads.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) has a 10.1 inch 1080p screen, brighter and more contrasting than the previous generation.

Ride an 8-core 2GHz CPU, with 3 GB of RAM. It is sold in 32 or 64 GB versions, expandable with micro SD card up to 1 TB.

It has two simple 5 MP (rear) and 2 MP (front) cameras, capable of recording video at 720p.

Guarantees an autonomy of 12 hours with standard use, and recharges in 4 hours with the included 9W charger.

You have more information in our analysis and opinion of Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021).

Huawei MatePad 11

Is the first tablet with HarmonyOS, and without Google services. Huawei makes up for it with top hardware, capable of competing with the iPad.

Huawei MatePad 11 boast of A 10.95-inch IPS Panel with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Use the Snapdragon 865 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage.

Has a rear camera of 13 Mpx and a Front of 8 Mpx, with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The battery reaches 7,250 mAh, with fast charging at 25W and reverse charging at 5W.

All the pros and cons are in the Huawei MatePad 11 review.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung raises an alternative to the iPad Air with its brand new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

It has a 12.4-inch panel and 2K resolution at 60 Hz, ideal for watching series and movies, or playing video games.

Your brain is the Snapdragon 750G processor, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage.

Pose an 8 Mpx rear camera and a 5 Mpx front camera. It also has 5G, WiFi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Autonomy is another of the strengths of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. It equips a huge 10,090 mAh battery that can offer about 7 and a half hours of screen at 100% brightness.

Do not miss the complete analysis and opinion of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet.

Nokia T20

The Nokia’s first tablet It is intended to be used by the whole family. It has a space for children designed so that they do not access places they should not.

Like your mythical mobiles from 30 years ago, it’s built to last with a rugged case, two years of system updates, and 3 years of security updates.

The tablet Nokia T20 has a 10.4-inch screen with 2K resolution and 400 nit brightness.

It integrates an unspecified processor, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage via micro SD.

The 8 Mpx rear camera has autofocus, and the front one is 5 Mpx. With WiFi 5, GPS, and optional 4G connection.

It also has an 8,200 mAh battery with fast charging at 15W.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Only a handful of Android companies can compete with Apple in the tablet and laptop market, and one of them is Lenovo.

Your tablet Lenovo Tab P12 Pro it is intended for compete with the iPad Pro, which are major words.

Is a premium lightweight and ultra-thin aluminum tablet, despite its huge 12.6-inch AMOLED panel with 2K Resolution at 120 Hz. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 + and has a brightness of 600 nits.

Uses the Snapdragon 870 processor, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

It is one of the few tablets that has a 13MP dual camera with autofocus and a 5MP wide-angle on the back, along with an 8 Mpx sensor and a TOF on the front.

With WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and 4 speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos.

The battery reaches 10,200 mAh, and it has a fast charge at 45W.

iPad Pro (2021)

The Revolutionary Apple M1 processor debuts on tablets, with the new iPad Pro 12.9 (2021).

But everything is top on this iPad. Including the price, of course …

The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR panel debuts miniLED technology, which improves contrast and brightness. It has a resolution of 2,732 x 2,048 pixels, at 120 Hz.

Along with the aforementioned Apple M1 processor, we have up to 16GB of RAM, with 2TB of storage. Record numbers on a tablet.

In the cameras section it almost looks like a mobile, with a main sensor of 12 Mpx, and a wide angle of 10 Mpx. On the screen you have an ultra wide angle True Depth of 12 Mpx.

It also has a Thunderbolt 4 connector, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and a 5G connection.

The 11,048 mAh battery has a fast charge at 18W, and lasts just over 8 hours.

You have all the information in the iPad Pro (2021) review.

These are the candidates for Best tablet of 2021.