Pablo Torre has interviewed on ESPN Daily a figure who is interested in knowing the opinion to understand the changes that have taken place this summer in the Mavericks and how the franchise is shared with the power given to Luka Doncic, undisputed star of the present and future, and with whom he had strong clashes that took him out of the way. Haralabos Voulgaris was the right-hand man of Mark Cuban, the team’s owner, until he decided to take one or more steps back to leave. He wasn’t the only one: Rick Carlisle, the coach, didn’t continue; Donnie Nelson, the manager, was fired. The two had been in the structure for more than a decade, not like a Voulgaris who has lasted three years as a manager and eleven as an associate.

Voulgaris is a numerical expert who made a fortune betting on, among other things, NBA games in the 1990s. His friendship with Cuban led him to want to be in the business. In 2010 he began to pass data to the owner but as an independent, in 2016 he became a full-time worker and in 2018 he took him to the board of directors. With a newly created position, director of development and quantitative research, which masks that he is there to advise the boss directly. And that is what his experience in these last three years has been based on. “I emailed him, ‘Hey look, I just want to fit in. I appreciate the opportunity.’ Mark told me very clearly, ‘No, I don’t want you to fit in. We have deficiencies in several areas that you are good at. Yes, it’s tough. “We are going to have to have tough conversations. Looking back, I think I was the missile they sent there to create a change that was real,” he says.

“Yes, I could have been smarter. My goal was not to win Game of Thrones, it was for the team to be better,” he says. “But that was a high school function. What happened is that he dealt with many people who were annoyed that he was in the owner’s ear and they were not,” he adds, as well as assuming that his character makes him a difficult person to deal with in the day to day of the club.

Voulgaris has had a difficult relationship with Carlisle and Nelson, either out, and Doncic. Their problem with the player, or one of them, goes back to one of the games they lost at home. He had already had another problem when Bob told Luka to calm down in the middle of the game and the Slovenian sent him little less than a walk, for not repeating the expletive he directed. The manager admits that there was an incident in a game against the Knicks, when he got up from his seat with less than a minute to go and Doncic took it as if he had left them lying.. He reveals that even Carlisle called him that night, even though he excuses himself by saying he was doing it to get him ready to meet with the techs later, and shoots Jamahl Mosley, now in Orlando and well connected with Doncic. “I was offended that no one took a step to defend me. You have a great relationship with a player: Why don’t you tell him I’m not letting them down? I go to my table to look at things. There are many circumstances why I can leave. a game. Why does that matter? It’s not like I went home crying and throwing a tantrum. It was nothing. I didn’t think it would be a big deal and the fact that I found out that it was led me to think that that was not for me, “he says.

“If I’m distracting the fucking kid, I don’t need to be around. Whatever the case and point of view, Doncic is the support of the team. So I saw it well, I was already looking for my way to go anyway,” he says . “I didn’t have a working relationship with the other people on the board to the point that it was all strange. Changing the organizational structure of the Mavericks is not something I had in mind unless I was the man in charge, and I never had of course it was going to be, “he stresses, as well as the fact that the contract he had expired and he did not want to renew it.

RELATED | Doncic’s enemy

“It’s a gossip and gossip site. I didn’t want to take charge until it became clear that the man in charge didn’t want me around. And then it got personal and the competitive side of me came out. He never said he wanted me out. But you had to read between the lines a bit. His philosophy was to surround himself with people who would not pose a threat. He is a guy with whom, when you bump your hand, you check that you have the rings in place. bad way. He is a businessman, a broker. My relationship with him was to see him and bump fists from time to time. That was all. Very cordial in the treatment to the face, but because he was intimidated “, review. And he says more about Donnie Nelson, who was the manager and president in Dallas since 1998, when his father, Don, took him in as an assistant: “You don’t become a general manager in the NBA and you keep the job for that long unless you’re very good at keeping the job. “