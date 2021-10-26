FERNANDO LZARO

Madrid

Updated on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – 17:33

The Abascal formation questions the Executive about this threat after learning that Austria is preparing its citizens for a great blackout

Vox spokespersons in the Congress Ivn Espinosa de los Monteros and Macarena Olona.

Austria has caused the scare in Europe after it was reported that its government was preparing its citizen for a possible major blackout in the coming years.

For this reason, from Vox, its spokesperson Macarena Olona has decided to take this matter to Congress and demand explanations from the Government.

Thus, you have first registered a subpoena and then a question on the same terms. The formation of Santiago Abascal wants the director of the department of national security, Miguel ngel Ballesteros to appear in the mixed commission of national security of the Congress.

Vox wants to know if the Department of National Security is going to propose the inclusion in the new National Security Strategy as a risk or threat to the possibility of suffering a “great blackout” of several days that will affect the entire European continent.

Vox refers to the news about Austria and the announcements made to the population by its Minister of Defense. According to this information, the Austrian Ministry of Defense “has sent an urgent notice to the citizens of their country in case there may be a failure in the supply of electrical infrastructure in Europe. It has warned its population to stockpile fuel, food and water for at least fifteen days in the event of this situation. “

And for this reason Vox, in addition to requesting the appearance of Ballesteros, asks: “Some measure has been adopted by the Department of National Security in relation to the protection of Spanish citizens against a failure in the supply of electrical infrastructure in Europe ?

The Austrian Defense Minister, Klaudia Tanner assured that, after having supervised military maneuvers and actions, there is a high possibility of a power outage that affects all types of services such as computers, mobile phones and light in homes. The blackout will not only take place in Austria, but will spread throughout Europe.

And he has announced the launch of a citizen awareness campaign: “What to do when everything stops.” The authorities advise buying enough food for several days, having fuel, candles, batteries and plenty of drinking water. Another effective measure will be to agree on a meeting point with family and friends and try to collaborate with the neighbors as much as possible.

