12/27/2021 at 11:20 CET

Paloma Esteban / Elena Marín

Begoña Villacís, deputy mayor of the Madrid City Council and one of the best-known faces of Ciudadanos, can’t wait to start the electoral campaign in Castilla y León. “What has happened has been so serious,” he repeats from his office in the Palacio de Cibeles, the day before the Christmas festivities begin. His coalition government with José Luis Martínez-Almeida continues to seek support to carry out the Budgets after the Vox slamming door. “Where they paint something there is chaos and instability.”

We are experiencing an avalanche of coronavirus infections in the middle of Christmas. Do you think that measures were necessary beyond the mandatory mask abroad? For example, indoors.We know that there is a lot of contagion, but also that the condition with the new variant is less severe than what we saw in previous waves. There is no similar impact on hospitalizations and ICU. What I think is absolutely useless is what Sánchez has approved. I do not know if that expert committee that does not exist has recommended it, because the scientific community does not endorse masks abroad. And I think that social pressure is already making me back down.Well, but many regional presidents have asked for it as well.Yes, I know. But I disagree. I think scientists have been very clear when it comes to the outdoor mask. They are immersed in the negotiation of Budgets. Who is to blame that at the end of December there are still no accounts for 2022?It happens to us, it happens in Andalusia, in Zaragoza & mldr; It happens in all the places where it depends on Vox, except in the Community of Madrid, where they understand that Ayuso likes her and it is convenient for them to support her. Vox presents itself as the party of law and order. And yet, wherever it is, it guarantees misgovernment, chaos, instability, insecurity and uncertainty. Everywhere Vox paints something they are dropping Budgets and creating chaos. Except in the Community, the rest of us live to see his lapidary phrases. That is what they do. In their defense I will say that I think they are having a great time. It’s a lot of fun for them to go on nicknames. They call me ‘Terracís’ (for the terraces) and the mayor, ‘Carmeida’ (for having received the support of councilors close to Manuela Carmena). But his is not working. The Budget committee arrives and they make balls. His thing is to boycott. I ask myself two things: with regard to Spain, what will happen if the country depends on them. I think it is important for people to see what happens in the Madrid City Council. And the second: Why does the PP prefer to depend on Vox instead of a party like Ciudadanos? This shows that Casado has not turned to the center, but to Vox. And in Castilla y León they are going to get a surprise.

Now we are going to Castilla y León, but on the Budgets of this city. Will you have the support of Recupera Madrid? The mayor did not look very comfortable and there are pitfalls due to lower taxes.

Let’s see, I understand the mayor. The situation is complicated. I am from Ciudadanos and I am used to agreeing with both parties. And you always get cakes. But the most important thing is to carry out the Budgets. If we don’t, the situation in which Madrid remains is critical. Extending budgets in a local entity leaves you in a particularly vulnerable position. That is what Vox seeks, to leave us in vulnerable situations. I do believe that we must always aspire to arouse the greatest possible consensus with the groups. Is the difficulty to close the deal only the IBI?I can’t say because we are in full conversation. We are trying to reach an agreement, not only on taxes, but on several other things. Is the coalition government in this town hall insured until the end of the term?The difference is that the Madrid City Council depends on Ciudadanos. Castilla y León, as in the Community of Madrid, depend on the PP because they are the ones who can call elections. This is not possible in town halls. The continuity here only depends on whether or not Ciudadanos wants to make a vote of no confidence. And the PP is unfair, but we are not. So of course you are insured. The PP acts like this with the peace of mind that we will not do it.Do you trust Almeida? Yes. There is no other. We have been working together for two and a half years and the truth is that we have done well. They have also had their ups and downs. The recent episode of the Olympics comes to mind.

Because we have discrepancies and that is normal. The weird thing would be not having them. And we have had many more than those that have left, but we are also responsible for knowing that there are things that stay at home. We are two parties, but one government. Look at the budget negotiation. Ours has been silent, responsible, serious. Ciudadanos has yielded in some things and the PP in others. We have not worn medals. However, Sánchez’s show with his partners & mldr; That looks like an auction. Is the opposition right when it says that Almeida is more concerned about his position as national spokesperson for the PP than being mayor?

I think this is not the case in practice. I would not have accepted it in his place, that’s true. Because I find it complicated and there may be moments of conflict of interest. But I also say that for now it has not failed me.We go with Castilla y León. They accuse the PP of making excuses, including a motion of censure, for & mldr;

It is not just us who accuse them. The evidence is clear. We have even shown the WhatsApp that show that the PP knew how the negotiations were. Por Ávila has come out saying that these conversations did not exist at all. Everyone who supposedly was in the operation says so. By now everyone knows that Paco Igea is honorable and that Mañueco has not been. And I dare say that these are the elections that I have most wanted to defend in a long time. I am looking forward to the start of the campaign. If Paco is our candidate, which I want him to be, I think he will be a huge candidate. All of Spain has seen that he does have a word. And we are not going to see an extension of what happened in the Community of Madrid. We are getting very good feelings. It is so serious what has happened & mldr; It is very difficult for me to think that Spain will swallow. We can’t swallow everything here. We are seeing that the ‘hits’ of the bipartisanship are repeated. Since nothing happens, they think they can do it again. “How people forgive me.” That is the germ of corruption. Let’s not regret it in two years. If they get representation in the Cortes and have the key, would they re-invest Mañueco?

That moment will come. So far I can read.But then they do not rule out agreeing with the PP again?

I think it is not the time to think about this yet. We have to live this campaign, let it be clear on which side is honesty and good repute. And I hope that we are decisive.What if Ciudadanos is left out? It already happened in the Madrid Assembly. Would it be the end?

That is not going to happen. The Community of Madrid has nothing to do with Castilla y León. The starting situation is radically different. Because, honestly, in the first case there was Isabel Díaz Ayuso. And in this case we start from an interview on the radio in which Igea finds out about the electoral advance because they read a tweet to him. Is that & mldr; up to the forms. Find out on Twitter that your government is broken. And we have also shown with evidence that it was a lie, that Mañueco had invented it. Now it seems that it has a lot to do with the corruption cases that lie ahead. And if Vox bursts in force in Castilla y León? Do you see it within the government?

Within? No, I think they don’t want to get inside the governments. They are not there to manage, they are to have fun. They will stay outside the governments conditioning, which is even more dangerous.Do you think the same will happen at the national level?

I think that they will try to condition everything from the outside, because that makes them freer. It is an extreme, unsustainable situation & mldr; And they are not aware that they are working on real things, on Budgets that really affect people. Politics for them is a game. And this talking about PP and Vox in a row as if it were something without any significance & mldr; Anyway, let’s think that we would become the only country in Europe except Poland and Hungary that we present ourselves like this around the world. Its partners —who would be ours— are Le Pen, Salvini, Orbán & mldr; and now Bolsonaro is incorporated as a new star. I don’t think that can be.

And then there is a second derivative that worries me. Since I was born I have only seen progress in democracy. The law allowing divorce, equal marriage & mldr; The PP, although it took to undo these advances in its program, has never fulfilled it. The advances have been consolidated. This can change. We are seeing an example in the Community of Madrid in LGTBI matters.And what does it say about Andalusia? Do you welcome exploring a joint list with the PP?

Let’s see, what I see is that there is a relationship of trust there. And I do believe that they should have autonomy to explore what is best for Andalusia. After 40 years of socialism what happened was a miracle. And I trust that Juan Marín will make the best decision.Do you see that formula in other territories like Madrid?

I don’t see it, really. I think the situation is different.And where do you see yourself in 2023? Madrid City Council, Community or national policy?

I see myself in a liberal project in Spain, defending the center tooth and nail. I see myself in a party that puts a bit of common sense and good sense into Spanish politics. And that space also exists and I think it is where the majority of Spaniards feel represented. And, from there, I will be where it suits best.But always in Citizens.

Of course. We need the Citizens project. And are you afraid that leaks to the PP will continue to spread? Can it happen in your municipal group?

Let’s debunk some myths. The people who have left us are residual. In Madrid it does not reach 3%. Much more people have left Podemos and Vox than Ciudadanos. And the people who have left represented the party quota. Honestly, it was not the most valid. There are cases. Voucher. In agreement. But it is not generalized. And I don’t think it will happen in the Madrid group. I also think that you have to be elegant. If someone does not want to be in a project, I understand that they leave. But I think you have to know how to leave. Good manners are needed even for defectors.Arrimadas embodies the best leadership within your party?

It embodies the best leadership, but maybe not the hottest one. Having a president with integrity, honesty, who does what she has to do is what we should all want. I give you an example. Merkel would have been a bad candidate in Spain. Inés does not insult, does not make low politics … She entertains less, yes. But in the long run that is the best policy even though it is difficult to explain.