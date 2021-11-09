11/09/2021 at 09:10 CET

.

Vueling airline, of the IAG group, announced this Monday that will offer new options to check the suitcase in the cellar depending on the weight (15, 20, 25 and 30 kilos) with prices starting at 8 euros.

In a statement, this company has reported that it has redesigned its luggage check-in services “to get stimulated from the customer looking for the lowest offer to those interested in other advantages.”

It has also explained that has decided to maintain the changes made in November last year, when it decided to limit the number of packages in the cabin to those who traveled with the Basic fare, so that from then on only one piece of hand luggage could be included on board, located under the front seat.

Of course, any weight limitation was eliminated and the measurements of the suitcases that could be carried in the cabin were increased to 40x20x30 centimeters.

Now, Vueling has decided to consolidate as of November 23 the changes carried out last year, so that those who contract the Basic rate may only carry one piece of luggage (with no weight limit and larger dimensions than before the change) and, optionally, contract the “My carry-on in the cabin” service.

By contrast, the Optima, TimeFlex and Family fares will allow you to carry two pieces of hand luggage in the cabin: a bag that fits under the seat and a carry-on bag weighing up to 10 kilos and measures 55x40x20 centimeters.

At the same time, the airline points out that passengers traveling with children under two years of age, people with special needs or Premium customers may continue to carry two pieces of luggage on board regardless of the selected fare.