11/29/2021 at 12:21 CET

Sport.es

Point and end to the great adventure of La Gomera. The 360º The Challenge closes ahead of schedule after the neutralization of the race motivated by the meteorological alert decreed by the Government of the Canary Islands.

Behind the incontestable victory of Marco Gubert In the early hours of the morning, the day continued on La Gomera with great emotion. The female duel between the French woman remained to be resolved Claire bannwarth and the switzerland Anita lehmann, which has finally fallen from the side of the scale of the French runner after 48 hours and 33 minutes struggling, crossing the finish line in a striking fourth place overall. A) Yes, Bannwarth, like Gubert, has managed to defend his crown and both will go down in the history of this event for winning two editions of the 360º in the same year.. Lehmann was the second classified (49:21:50 hours) and the Italian Marina Plavan closed the podium with a time of 52:17:55 hours. The canary Sandra Moreno closed the female classification with a fourth place.

Much more dramatic was the outcome of the third male position of the race. After the arrivals of Gubert and of Wouter huitzing, third place seemed clear to Emilio perez. However, the brave Gran Canaria runner stopped his march just 12 kilometers from the finish line, having to abandon due to accumulated fatigue for 48 hours of struggle. His loss would be taken advantage of by the Romanian Claudiu beletoiu, which in the last kilometers could be imposed on the Asturian Fernando González.

Men’s Podium 360º The Challenge

Marco Gubert (ITA): 40:09:03

Wouter Huitzing (HOL): 43:54:00

Claudiu Beletoiu (RUM): 48:16:33

360º The Challenge women’s podium

Claire Bannwarth (FRA): 48:33:16

Anita Lehmann (SUI): 49:21:50

Marina Plavan (ITA): 52:17:55

A total of 16 runners – 12 men and 4 women – had their finish line in San Sebastián de La Gomera after having passed the neutralization time in Agulo and being able to face the last kilometers of the route in safer conditions. And it is that the heavy rains starred on Thursday night and Friday morning, with storms that added an extra excitement to the race under the constant supervision of the security team, whose final report has been settled without any emergency intervention in the career.

In addition, others 22 participants, all of them in the men’s category have been able to enjoy a finish line in Agulo, avoiding the last sector of the race for safety reasons. In their backpacks they they will take almost 160 kilometers of a brutal experience through the mountains of La Gomera.