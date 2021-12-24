12/24/2021 at 2:13 PM CET

American basketball player Wade baldwin, of Bitci Baskonia, was named MVP (most valued player) of the day 17 of the Euroleague, in which he led his team in the victory against the German Bayern Munich, reported the organization of the championship.

Baldwin He returned to what was his home. The base of the Basque team was key to the victory at home against his former team, Bayern Munich, 76-81.

The 25-year-old finished the match with a career-high thirty points. He made seven of eleven on two-point shots, four of seven on triples and had a 100% accuracy on his free throws, as well as six rebounds, three assists, two steals and four fouls for a final rating of 33 points.

Baskonia’s number five ended the day as the night’s top scorer overall with his thirty points. The general classification of scorers, however, is led by the Spanish Nikola Mirotic, from Barcelona, ​​with 17.8 points per game.

It is the second time that Baldwin has received the MVP of the day in the Euroleague. When he received it for the first time he was still wearing the colors of the rival he won yesterday.

This day, Lorenzo brown of UNICS Kazan and Achille polonara Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul also had 33 final valuation points, but their respective defeats against FC Barcelona and LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne put the award in the hands of Baldwin.