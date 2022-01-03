01/03/2022 at 07:52 CET

Teresa Dominguez

“Don’t cry, Soraya. Don’t cry. Your daughter is in paradise. She has long since entered paradise.” Cheikh Ahmed, the imam of Monserrat who led the prayer this Sunday at the burial ceremony of Wafaa Sebbah, the 19-year-old murdered in November 2019 presumably by David SO, alias El TuviShe was not trying to console her mother, broken with pain, but to convince her that her daughter’s soul had entered paradise at the very moment of her murder, like all people whose lives are taken by another human being.

The coffin with the remains of the young woman, whose body has taken to recover his family more than six months Since she was found at the bottom of a well in Carcaixent where her alleged murderer threw her, she arrived at the Alsalam Muslim Garden Cemetery (La Paz) at two in the afternoon. A black cloth with passages from the Koran embroidered in gold covered the coffin, which was carried on litters by Wafaa’s father, Nabil, his brother, and other men of the family to the place of prayer. Once deposited, Soraya, wrapped in by the women, hugged the coffin, caressed it and spoke to her daughter. It was the beginning of the farewell.

More than a hundred people this Sunday accompanied Soraya, Nabil and the Wafaa brothers in that farewell: relatives, friends, neighbors, representatives of the Pobla Llarga City Council and also the psychologists from Psicoemergencias CV who have been working with the family for months , as well as his lawyer, Jesús Ruiz.

After the prayer, the men returned to transport the mortal remains of Wafaa to the place where it was to be buried, in the ground and oriented towards Mecca, as mandated by the Muslim rite. Once covered with dirt, Soraya, the mother, prayed sitting on the grave, spoke to her again and let her go. “This is a very important moment for us. When they enter the land, it is when they hear us and come into contact with us “, the mother explained to this newspaper a few days ago.

Then, as the women began to condition the flowers, Soraya couldn’t take it anymore. She fainted and a doctor had to treat her. “Be strong, Soraya. Be strong.” The mother drew strength from where she barely has left to sit up and go back to her daughter’s grave to attend another emotional moment: Wafaa’s brother, his girlfriend and two more friends released three doves and a bouquet of white balloons in the shape of heart to symbolize the journey of her sister’s soul towards peace. A peace to which his family, since this Sunday, is a little closer, because now, finally, Wafaa rests on earth.