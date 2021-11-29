11/29/2021 at 20:19 CET

Artur Lopez

Saint-Étienne striker Wahbi Khazri had the difficult task of dealing with Sergio Ramos in the last defeat of the French team in the French League by 1 to 3. And the Tunisian striker has already seen how the one from Camas spends them. Asked about the Andalusian’s debut with PSG, Khazri showed his indifference.

With just one game, Ramos had time to fill the Saint-Étienne forward, who hit the center-back during the second half of the match for kick him in the back. The altercation did not happen to majors and after the mediation of the referee there was no warning for either of the two players.

Once the game was over, the press approached Khazri, asking him about the first duel played by Sergio Ramos with the Parisian team: “Frankly, I don’t care. I’m already trying to focus on myself and my game, which is also difficult.” the Tunisian attacker answered bluntly.

“Everything went well, over time we get to know each other even more”

The 35-year-old Spanish defender completed his debut satisfactorily, barely disturbed by the attack line of the locals and achieving 95 good passes, the highest record signed by a PSG player in the match against Saint-Étienne.

Sergio Ramos also addressed the media at the end of the match: “It is important for me to have contributed to helping the team, to be here with the group and to have played 90 minutes, the 2010 world champion reacted on the PSG website. We had a good performance. We won the three points and we went away with the victory. We must continue down this path and keep working. I feel good on the pitch with my teammates. Everything went well in this first game, over time we get to know each other even more and that will give us even more strength, “Ramos summed up his good feelings at his baptism as a PSG footballer.