Through social networks, the stories of many people whose lives change from one moment to the next have been made known, and in recent days, a waitress has given something to talk about.

It is no secret to anyone that people who are dedicated to customer service, whether such as waiters, packers or valet parking, usually obtain their highest income through tips.

And it is that many times their salaries are namas the minimum and they do not have the corresponding benefits, so the tips are what help them to get ahead.

That was precisely the story of a woman who went viral through social networks when she was spoiled by a client, but she never imagined that the surprise would lead her to lose her job.

It is about a waitress named Rayan Brandt, who worked at the restaurant “Oven & Tap”, located in Arkansas, United States, who apparently it was a completely normal day.

With the same dedication and love that all of you put into our jobs, the young woman gave her best effort so that customers could take, not only the taste of the food, but also a very good experience.

Such endeavor had the success she wanted and her clients realized it, so they decided to thank the young woman with a juicy tip that she could not even believe, as the clients said they felt very grateful.

One of them was Grant Wise, president of a major real estate company in the United States, who proposed that each one tip $ 100, for a total amount of $ 4,400.

But before surprising the worker, Wise got up from her place to approach the girl and give a little motivational speech, and then announce the amount they would give her.

The surprise was so great that the young woman had no choice but to burst into tears, something that impressed and moved Rayan Brandt to tears, a reaction that was immortalized in a video that immediately went viral.

Fired

Despite the fact that she believed she was living the best day of her life, her happiness lasted very shortly after she was fired from the job that had given her such joy.

She herself shared that she was very happy because she would already have the possibility to cover the expenses and debts of the university, but her boss in turn asked her to hand over the money so that it could be distributed among all the workers and in the end she would only receive a 20 percent.

Given this fact, the businessman felt that it was a true injustice, so he asked the manager to return what they had given as a tip, and thus he was able to give the entire amount to the waitress.

It should be noted that such a gift had to be given to the young woman on the outskirts of the establishment, but it was revealed that Rayan Brandt had been fired, so far the reason is unknown.

Many netizens have begun to speculate that the reason was quite obvious, as he did not want to distribute the tip for his work, and the decision has divided various opinions through networks.

