01/11/2022

Act. At 10:46 CET

Joan Barreda, the Spanish rider with the most stage victories on the Dakar (29), has been in the race with a broken left clavicle since Friday. And it is in these conditions that he is displaying his best version in a race that despite his speed and talent, has always turned his back on him, since his debut in 2011. The injury forces him to slow down, to face the stages in a lesser way. aggressive and at the moment the strategy is working. With only three stages to go, the Honda rider is only 11 minutes behind the lead and tomorrow he will have a good starting position to attack and try to get closer to the final podium positions.

Of course, the competition is tough. Kevin Benavides (KTM), current Dakar champion, has surpassed him in the general and has placed fifth, 10 minutes behind new race leader, Austrian Matthias Walkner (KTM), that he already knows what it is to win a Dakar (he took the Touareg home in 2018) and that this Tuesday he has snatched the first provisional place from the British Sam sunderland (GasGas), now two minutes on the table. The French Adrien Van beveren (Yamaha) is third at 3 minutes and the Chilean Pablo Quintanilla (Honda), fourth to 4 minutes. Between the leader Walkner and the sixth, Barreda, just 11 minutes (10.57). The next one, Santolino, is already 26 ‘.

In three days the motorcycle category has changed leaders three times, which shows how open the race is this year. The epic of the Dakar raised to the highest level. And with special merit for Barreda38-year-old, a rider accustomed to suffering in his previous participations and who this year, after winning two stages in the first week, resists the pain and pressure of rivals who are making it more difficult than ever. The one from Torreblanca, who arrives at the camp ‘shattered’ every day, says that what he is about is ‘gritting his teeth’. Today he has yielded only 2’10 “with the winner of the day, his Honda partner Ignacio Cornejo and has trimmed 3 ‘their differences in the general.

Barreda He will start from sixth position in this Wednesday’s special. For all. But be careful, because the following day, Thursday, is presumed among the most complicated of this edition, so it is better to avoid opening the track on that penultimate special.

This is how the general goes:

1. MATTHIAS WALKNER (RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING) 30H 14 ’03’ ‘

2. SAM SUNDERLAND (GASGAS FACTORY RACING) at 2 ’12’ ‘

3. ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN (MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA RALLY TEAM) at 3 ’56’ ‘

4. PABLO QUINTANILLA (MONSTER ENERGY HONDA) at 4 ’41’ ‘

5. KEVIN BENAVIDES (RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING) at 10 ’22’ ‘

6. JOAN BARREDA (MONSTER ENERGY HONDA) at 10 ’57’ ‘

7. LORENZO SANTOLINO (SHERCO) at 26 ’54’ ‘

8. STEFAN SVITKO (SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM) at 27 ’52’ ‘

9. JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO (MONSTER ENERGY HONDA) at 32 ’30’ ‘

10. ANDREW SHORT (MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA RALLY TEAM) at 34 ’59’ ‘

11. TOBY PRICE (RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING) at 35 ’14’ ‘

12. RICKY BRABEC (MONSTER ENERGY HONDA) at 35’54 “