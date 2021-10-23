Walmart has decided to go on a crypto world learning journey by partnering with Coinstar and Coinme to install 200 Bitcoin ATMs, or also known as Bitcoin ATMs, in its stores in the United States.

Cryptocurrencies are impossible to ignore

According to a note from Bloomberg, Walmart has decided to launch a pilot program that involves the installation of 200 Bitcoin ATMs in its stores around the world. If successful, an additional 8,000 ATMs could be installed in the United States.

It is worth talking about who are the crypto companies with which the wholesale giant has partnered.

First we have Coinstar, an American company that basically collects coins and delivers them in cash. Therefore, Coinstar provides ATMs where you can exchange the coins for cash or gift cards.

But, now, with the help of Coinme, it has entered the crypto world. In this way, Coinme is a crypto exchange established in the United States.

Therefore, according to Coinstar’s official page, they have partnered with Coinme with the aim of offering this new service as “the use of Bitcoin grows around the world.” In this way, Coinstar ATMs allow Coinme to reach a wide base of customers who wish to acquire Bitcoin.

Is it easy to buy Bitcoin?

An important question is whether or not these Bitcoin ATMs actually facilitate the purchase of the cryptocurrency. In this sense, according to CoinDesk, it is as simple as inserting the banknotes into the machine.

Subsequently a voucher will be issued and you must set up an account with Coinme; This translates into complying with all the verification processes associated with the KYC processes before the coupon can be redeemed.

One important aspect is in terms of commissions. Before buying BTC at one of these ATMs, you should take into account that it charges a 4% fee for buying Bitcoin, plus another 7% cash exchange commission.

Positive for the crypto community?

The first thing that comes to mind when we see this news is: Great! Greater adoption of cryptocurrencies. And yes, in general, the fact that Walmart sells Bitcoin can increase adoption.

According to Sam Doctor, Chief Strategy Officer at BitOoda, even though Bitcoin ATMs aren’t a new thing, Walmart expands access to more people and gives it a degree of legitimacy, he explained to Bloomberg.

However, not everything is positive. High fees in particular have been a source of disappointment for many in the crypto community. Especially when you can buy Bitcoin on Binance or Coinbase with much lower fees.

Additionally, the fact that you must configure an account with Coinme to be able to redeem your Bitcoins has raised alarms.

A user on Reddit assured that it was a scam and that they take advantage of people desperate to buy Bitcoin and that, therefore, they are willing to pay those fees.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related