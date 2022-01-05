

Kroger raised the price of the Covid-19 home tests to $ 23.99.

In a difficult moment they decided Walmart and Kroger raise prices for BinaxNOW home rapid tests, after the expiration of the agreement they had with the White House to sell the test kits at a cost of $ 14 dollars and in the middle of a strong wave of Covid-19 infections.

Just last month the agreement between the retailers with government authorities to sell the tests for $ 14 came to an end. Already now Walmart decided to increase its price to $ 19.98 and Kroger to $ 23.99, the same price as CVS and Walgreens, reported The Wall Street Journal.

At Amazon, another of the companies included in Biden’s trial deal, rapid home tests for Covid-19 cost $ 17.98.

Kroger and Walmart confirmed to Insider that the deal was indeed terminated and that Abbott Laboratories’ BinaxNOW home rapid tests sold for $ 14 through December.

“We have seen significant demand for Covid-19 home test kits and are working closely with our suppliers to meet this demand and get the necessary product to our customers“Said a Walmart spokesperson.

While Kroger said they met the commitment to the Biden administration of sell the tests at a lower cost for 100 days, but that the tests will now be sold at retail price.

The distribution of 500 million Covid-19 tests this month, including at the homes of Americans and for free, is one of the key points of President Joe Biden’s new strategy against the Omicron variant. This initiative is part of the general strategy, which also includes new federally run testing sites across the country.

The United States faces an increase in Covid-19 cases, with the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant, with hospitals in several states in danger of saturation and a shortage of tests.

President Joe Biden called on Americans to get vaccinated amid the increase in cases of the Omicron variantIt is the only way to avoid getting seriously ill or even dying.

