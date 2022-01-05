

Walmart launched in 2019 its delivery service called InHome through which workers deliver food directly to buyers’ homes.

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / . / .

Walmart announced Tuesday that it plans to hire more than 3,000 delivery drivers in the United States.. and have a fleet of all-electric vans to support your home grocery delivery service.

The retailer, which said it currently has about 100 drivers, expects to be able to reach 30 million households with its in-home service by the end of the year. It now serves 6 million households, as reported by Yahoo!

Walmart launched in 2019 its delivery service called InHome through which workers deliver food directly to buyers’ homes, sometimes even going so far as to deliver items directly to kitchens or refrigerators when people are not at home.

The driver uses a one-time access code to unlock customers’ doors or garages through an app that links to a smart entry lock.

Fearing COVID-19, many shoppers have turned to online grocery delivery since the beginning of the pandemic, sparking aggressive competition in this industry between companies such as Whole Foods, Instacart, and Uber.

Walmart has experimented with home delivery options for years. In 2017, for example, Walmart established a program through which his own store employees brought online orders directly to shoppers’ homes after completing their regular shifts at the stores.

In August, ahead of the US holiday shopping season, Walmart launched a home delivery service for products from other merchants that they sell on their website. Last year, it also tested company-branded delivery vans, which it uses when online demand puts pressure on delivery services from United Parcel Service, FedEx Corp, and the US Postal Service.

You may also like:

– Walmart and Kroger raise price of Covid-19 home tests amid Omicron wave

– The White House will invest $ 1 billion dollars to solve the increase in meat prices

– Apple becomes the world’s first company valued at $ 3 billion