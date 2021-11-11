Its fame dates back to the mid-90s, when the famous Spanish-speaking chain, Univisin, bet on Walter Mercado and his astrological gifts to spread its great messages.

After several years of establishing himself as one of the best speakers and counselors on the small screen, it was on November 2, 2019 when he died in a hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from kidney complications, at the age of 87.

Related news

And it is that throughout five decades he dedicated himself to practicing astrology, and in the blink of an eye he became the best known Latin psychic in the world, leaving in his wake one of the most important legacies of television. in Spanish.

“Assume an optimistic attitude towards life …”. Photo: IG / waltermercadotv

It was from the decade of the 70s, when the Puerto Rican popularized the reading of cards and tarot in television programs, leaving as his legacy: “always receive a lot of peace from me, but above all, a lot, a lot, a lot. love”.

It is worth mentioning that Mercado’s fame was not only made for his well-known predictions, but also for his motivational messages, which to date continue to be a great inspiration for millions of people in Latin America.

Therefore, many of his phrases entered the hearts of thousands of people who were going through a really difficult streak, and his words of encouragement became what they needed to hear.

Even though the light and wisdom of the astrologer died out a few years ago; However, his phrases are still valid in thousands of people.

No more limitations, no more I can’t: EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE

Without a doubt, this became one of the phrases that he continually repeated, because he tried to make people understand that anything is possible, so it is only important to have confidence and self-love.

This reflection was also one of the favorites of his followers, because it tried to express that before death there is not a single limit for anyone.

I let go of the past, I live in the present, here and now I bless all that I am

Not clinging to a past that will not return, was one of the best lessons he could leave behind, and the clear example is the COVID-19 pandemic, as there are those who could not live in the present because of their desire to keep turning instead to follow.

“Get rid of negative thoughts and fill your day with good vibes …”. Photo: IG / waltermercadotv

Never get tired of trying to make your life better, perseverance always has its reward

Conformity is one of the most important things that Walter was able to share, because it is important to continue behind all those goals that each of us have set for ourselves.

I am the captain of my life, I determine my future

Everyone is a world, and all worlds are different, so Walter Mercado tried to convey the importance of self-sufficiency and the prejudices of others.

“Break with those beings that make you waste your time of brilliance, move, motivate …”. Photo: IG / waltermercadotv

If you’re not going to help me fly, strip me off the track

This phrase is ideal for those people who have to deal with a toxic relationship, as many have had to stop their limits due to the envy or prejudice of those people who say they love them.

Learn from yesterday, live today and hope for tomorrow

Life has become a game of chess, and it is important to learn to move each of the pieces that surrounds you, and that is what the famous astrologer taught us, try to stay positive and live without limits.

Your success or failure depends on you

Nobody is to blame for the decisions that each one makes, and it is important that we learn to accept the consequences of our own decisions, since success or failure only depends on each one.

“Be proud of who you are. There is no one in the universe like you. Be courageous and respect yourself …”. Photo: IG / waltermercadotv

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE