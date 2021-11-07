This year was important in the career of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with great successes and notable setbacks. Disney was already preparing its streaming platform, however, the arrival of the pandemic became the perfect pretext to start broadcasting its new projects. The first step was with WandaVision – 95% that, in addition, it would become the first original Marvel series belonging to the MCU, with the characters of the films delving into the emotional impact they suffered after the events that occurred in Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany gave the public the opportunity to get to know the characters better, and others that are fundamental in the comics were also introduced, such as the case of the powerful witch Agatha Harkness. It is important to mention the way in which the development of the series was handled, because, although Marvel has always made use of comedy, with this program they took up television classics as a source of inspiration.

The response was quite mixed, especially if we think that it was a drastic change in tone, but at least it was the topic of conversation during its nine episodes and it led the audience to the next point of Wanda, who will soon meet the Doctor Strange. The year is not over yet, and a particular way in which attention has been reflected towards the series are precisely the names of the babies that have been born in the last few months.

Baby Center reported (via Buzzfeed) that the names of the characters in the series increased significantly in the records. Just the name Wanda, which is already a somewhat common name, rose 54% from the 2020 records, while Agatha (for the character of Kathryn Hahn) rose 32%. On the other hand, there is Darcy, a character loved since his appearance in Thor – 77% as interpreted by Kat Dennings; this name was popularized among babies by 11%.

Keep reading: Secret Invasion: Olivia Colman would have an important role in the series and recurring in the future of the MCU

Anyone would think that only these names are the ones that have been given to newborns, and perhaps there is one or another Pietro, but no, the next most used name, oddly enough, is Vision, which covers 22% of the list of names for babies. Baby Center also noticed the increase of other names belonging to successful series that premiered between 2020 and 2021, such is the case of Bridgerton – 92%, from which names like Simon, Daphne, or Anthony come up.

It is clear that, despite having a somewhat divided response, this start for phase 4 of the MCU had an impact on pop culture, and is not only reflected in the awards it won, the Emmy for costumes, production design and music. , It was also noticed in the costumes that they starred in the Halloween celebrations. The series had its closure in a single season, but we will see Wanda again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Agatha will have her own spin-off series; Furthermore, the whereabouts of White Vision are still pending.

Continue with: 2021 Emmy: Elizabeth Olsen Fans Regret She Won’t Win Best Actress For WandaVision

WandaVision still available on Disney Plus, alongside Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Loki – 96%, What If …? – 84% and soon Hawkeye.