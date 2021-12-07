Since its inception, the UCM has divided the public between those who consider their installments mere entertainment and those who see in them something of genuine quality and at the height of other productions. Although awards do not define at all how good or bad a product is, they do become a kind of guide for the audience. That said, that a Marvel film is nominated for an Oscar or similar is perceived as a great and just achievement or as the necessary evidence to stop taking these recognitions seriously. Now, the Disney + series are trying to achieve these achievements too and WandaVision – 95% have had no problem doing so. Jac Schaeffer’s show was nominated for an Emmy and although he did not take anything home, he has another shot with his nominations at the Critics Choice Awards.

Marvel has released WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Loki – 96%, What If …? – 84% and Hawkeye – 87% in the famous streaming platform, and all have served to continue the narrative of Phase 4 that we are also seeing in the cinema with Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, Eternals – 58% and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Of all his series, WandaVision seems the favorite. To begin with, it was the first, and it managed to show that the brand did have something to offer in this format. It also caused a wave of rumors, which although they were not fulfilled, showed fans that there was still much to discover in this universe. Finally, the series served to delve into Wanda, played by Elizabeth Olsen, whom we saw suffer in Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75% and Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, but had not had a space of their own to do justice to their character.

So it is not strange that WandaVision be the most popular of the series so far and the one with the best chance of winning big prizes. The nominations for the Critics Choice Awards and the show ended with 4 nominations in the most important categories:

Best Miniseries

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Paul Bettany

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Elizabeth olsen

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Kathryn Hahn

The series tells us what happened after Avengers: Endgame – 95%. Wanda feels lonely and somewhat lost after Vision’s sacrifice and ends up accidentally creating an illusion where she can continue her life with him and even have her children. Of course, behind this fantasy is a stark reality and the presence of a new villain. At the end of the series, the protagonist manages to face her duel and discover her true abilities, which we will see in action in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

WandaVision It was thought to be a single season, as the character will continue to be present in the movies. So far only Loki and What If? … have confirmed second seasons, and to the surprise of many the animated show also ended with a nomination for Best Animated Series, which is a great achievement considering it is the first installment of this style for the MCU.

Marvel will have very tough competition and other streaming platforms will also be present. As Best Miniseries, WandaVision will have to fight Midnight Mass – 100%, Dopesick – 63%, Things to clean – 100%, Dr. Death – 88%, It’s a Sin – 87%, The Underground Railroad – 100%, and the favorite, Mare of Easttown – 90%, starring an impeccable Kate Winslet. With these nominations, Netflix and Amazon continue on their way to obtain a prestigious place in the medium that tried so much to reject them.

Even though the story of WandaVision came to an end, the series presented us with other narrative lines that will continue their course in other installments. Not long ago it was confirmed that Agatha will have her own spin-off on Disney +, we still have to know what will happen to Vision and the character of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will appear again in the sequel to Captain Marvel – 60% after acquiring powers in this program. The Critics Choice Awards They will take place on January 9.

