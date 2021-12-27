The premiere of WandaVision – 95% arrived in January 2021 and quickly became the most watched on Disney Plus. The series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany was Marvel Studios’ first production on the small screen and the results were spectacular, with total mastery of trends each week and huge promise about future MCU events. Now, via Torrent Freak it is revealed that WandaVision It was not only the most successful streaming title at the time, but also the most pirated of the entire year.

Do not miss: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Sony and Marvel already plan campaign for the Oscars

After a very long season without major premieres due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel Studios started 2021 with the premiere of WandaVision – 95%, the first series created in your entertainment labs. This particular adventure narrates the life of the Scarlet Witch after the events observed in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, the painful stage after Vision’s death and unexpected events. Although the action is mostly concentrated on Wanda, the episodes brought us back to Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo, characters that previously appeared in the Thor and Ant-Man franchises, respectively, and did not introduce some new ones who will have much to tell in the future. .

If there is something that the public does not tire of, it is superheroes. Although they have been in film and television for many decades, it was with the MCU that they became truly impressive consumer products, defining the tastes and even the culture of the most recent generations. With a simple premise and characters that have already been seen and defined in other Marvel Studios installments, WandaVision It came like a hurricane and boy did it surprise all fans of the extensive film saga.

We invite you to read: Anya Taylor-Joy could be Black Cat in new Marvel movie

According to statistics compiled by Torrent Freak, each episode of WandaVision was downloaded millions of times through piracy sites such as BitTorrent and many others, transforming the Marvel Studios series into the queen of illegal downloads this 2021. It seems that fans of superheroes are faithful to their characters, but that it does not mean that they are willing to pay for a monthly subscription in Disney Plus, they prefer to look for free routes. Other titles that stand out on the Torrent Freak list are Loki – 96% and The Witcher – 100%.

Marvel Studios has a long way to go with phase 4 of its new era. Thanks to Loki We learned that the multiverse was activated and that severe problems await the Avengers, in addition, the arrival of Kang the Conqueror will make things even more complicated. The main timeline has been fragmented and in the future we will see other realities that will be studied in depth in other films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

2022 is a promising year for Marvel Studios. Although they have not announced a compendium of new series for Disney Plus, we will have big screen premieres that will definitely blow the heads of the most passionate fans. In addition to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessscheduled for May 6, Thor: Love and Thunder will also arrive on July 8, loaded with an all-new rockstar style that will blow everyone away. Undoubtedly, much better times are approaching for fans of superheroes, figures who still have a long time on the market.

You may also be interested in: Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes the biggest movie of the year globally

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');