

Agents handling the case have not released the names of the victims.

Police in Belleville, NJ, are searching for the suspect in the murder of an 84-year-old woman, who was stabbed to death., and that according to the authorities, a block earlier they found his daughter injured for the same reason.

Belleville agents released a photo of a man walking on a sidewalk in blue jeans and a dark hoodie with his face almost covered. In the absence of confirmation, the subject would be named a person of interest in the case, NJ.com reported.

Officers refused to reveal the name of the 84-year-old deceased or her injured daughter.. They only indicated that they belonged to a family that had lived in Belleville for a long time.

Despite the fact that the murder occurred on November 20, the police have not explained why it was publicly reported this Saturday.

“Belleville Police and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office have been working tirelessly to bring this case to a conclusion. Often times, the release of information before it is confirmed can be detrimental to the case.Belleville police said in a statement.

Authorities indicated that the case began when they responded to an area in Howard Place at approximately 5:06 pm on November 20 after receiving a report of an injured woman. And that’s when they find a 54-year-old woman injured with multiple stab wounds. She told the police that she was attacked by a subject after arriving at her residence, one block from her mother’s house.

The woman pointed out that her mother could not be inside the residence, the police said. But when the agents entered the apartment, they found the mother of the octogenarian woman dead.

Despite what happened, the Belleville police clarified that there was no danger to the community, although no arrests have been made.

“If at any time there was a risk to the community, the information would have been disseminated through social media or through our reverse 911 system.. The details that have been made public are intended to inform, but also to seek any information that the public may provide to aid the investigation.Belleville Police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Belleville Mayor Michael Melham used his Facebook page to share a photo of the subject in the hoodie that was posted by police, describing him as a person of interest in the case.

