The demand for this type of asset has skyrocketed in recent months due to the need of companies to have space to store provisions and future ‘stock’

Updated on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – 01:36

The warehouses are in full swing with just a few weeks to go until Christmas. The e-commerce boom during the pandemic brought their capacities almost to the limit and the crisis in the supply chain has finished exhausting what little margin they had. The blockage in world distribution has not only triggered prices, but also the need for space to store supplies future and that has made the warehouses and logistics warehouses in a coveted asset for the market.

“It is always difficult to advance specific figures, but this has been a very positive year for the logistics sector in Spain and general expectations make us believe that we could close 2021 with a total logistics investment between 2,200 and 2,300 million euros, which supposes a growth of almost 50% in the volume compared to the end of 2020 “, points out Federico Bros, responsible for investment and asset management of M&G Real Estate for Iberia. However, the expert admits that it is difficult to quantify how much corresponds to the emergence of e-commerce and how much to the supply crisis.

“There is great concern among companies that the stock break from a few months ago will be repeated and they want to make sure they have enough storage,” especially in the near future, adds Bros. “The number of lease contracts is the best of the last 10 years and the new products that are being developed are not made for speculative purposes, but are turnkey projects and in many cases already closed before they are finished. “

Key on hand

The shortage of raw materials, the blockade of maritime transport and the rebound in consumption after the confinement have caused a break in the global supply chain that has affected countries, companies and consumers. Many sectors are facing shortages and shortages of certain goods, as well as significant delays that have fueled a general rise in prices.

Companies fear that the situation will last several more months and to avoid the risk of shortages or an even greater rise in costs, they choose to expand their inventory in stock. And for this they need space to store it.

“In a normal context, it takes between 12 and 18 months from when the asset is put on the market until the keys are delivered, and now that period has been reduced to a range between three and six months. In addition, 70% of the occasions it is possible to rent before the building is finished, “he points out. Jos Pellicer, Head of investment strategy at M&G Real Estate. It is a global trend that is repeated in Spain.

“The entities are very easily financing any real estate development for these purposes,” adds Federico Bros.

In addition to the problems in supply chains, we must take into account the emergence of digital commerce, the distribution of the last mile and the expansion of giants such as Amazon in different parts of the country. All this demand is also behind the development of new logistics areas, such as the so-called third crowns of the big cities, that is, large areas that are close enough to the center of cities to make deliveries on time and, at the same time, far enough away to avoid traffic problems and daily traffic jams.

Regarding prices, experts highlight the difference between Barcelona and Madrid: while in Barcelona the prime rents exceed 7.25 euros per square meter, in Madrid and areas such as the Corredor de Henares they are above 5.5 euros. “In Barcelona, ​​the limitation of space by the sea, explains why prices are higher than in Madrid, for example, where the logistics market is larger”, explain the experts.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more