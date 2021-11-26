Frontier Foundry, the gaming label of Frontier Developments plc (AIM: FDEV, ‘Frontier’), today published the second development diary on its upcoming tactical turn-based RPG Warhammer 40,000®: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, in collaboration with the developers Complex Games and Games Workshop®, creator of Warhammer 40,000.

Complex Games Creative Director Noah Decter-Jackson and Lead Designer Peter Schnabl will once again welcome players, this time accompanied by Senior Programmer David Reimer. Together they introduce the main antagonists of the campaign and how players will have to fight Bloom himself in individual missions and around the entire system.

In this second in a three-video series, “Episode 2 – Sowing Bloom” delves into Bloom and how Nurgle’s forces mutate, challenging players to hone their strategies throughout the game. When a planet is infected, unpredictable massive attacks can occur during missions, summoning enemy reinforcements or boosting their abilities. Not only do enemies evolve throughout the campaign, but so does Bloom himself, with a variety of “strains” that increase the danger of combat missions the longer the plague is allowed to corrupt a planet.

Renowned Black Library author Aaron Dembski-Bowden joins the developer team to add even more information about Nurgle, his minions, and the fearsome Death Watch. The developer diary concludes with the introduction of a face known as Bloom’s driving force, the Prince of Decadence and Commander of the Death Watch, Mortarion. In addition to the Pale King, the Complex Games team anticipates the spectacular challenges posed by each of the encounters with the different leaders of the game: imposing Greater Demons and cunning Demon Princes who must be overcome in their own domains, between Royal Space and the gap.

For fans of the tabletop version of Warhammer 40,000, this episode of Beyond the Gate presents an in-depth look at the influence of lore in Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, bringing the grim darkness of the far future to life through of armaments and abilities. Aaron also explores the process of translating his narrative into video games, including an introduction to Bloom and what makes this plague unique among Nurgle’s previous “gifts.”

As the forces of Chaos expand from the portal, the galaxy awaits the arrival of the Gray Knights to clean up the corruption in this latest part of the developer diaries series, which also uncovers more exciting news about the launch of Warhammer. 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters in 2022.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters is due out for PC in 2022 on Steam and the Epic Games Store, published by Frontier Foundry, and is now available on the wishlist.

You can see the video in the following LINK.