In the second Development Journal of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, Complex Games and Frontier Foundry have shown a first look at the game’s antagonist, the Primarch Daemon of the Death Watch, Mortarion. The Pale King’s involvement in this plot highlights the danger faced by the Gray Knights, given their longstanding enmity with the sons of Titan. For those unfamiliar with this iconic Nurgle champion, a few more details about this imposing character are shared today.

You can see the second Development Diary HERE.

Who is Mortarion in Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters?

Raised in the toxic world of Barbarus after the twenty Primarchs dispersed across the galaxy, Mortarion and his Legion, the Death Guard, supported the Warlord Horus in betraying the Emperor of Mankind, a path that led him to pledge his servitude to the Chaos God Nurgle to rid himself and his children of the Plague God’s Destroying Plague.

The new Champion of Nurgle was endowed with a new power, becoming the manifestation of fear, death and plague. Emerging from the warp, the previously gleaming gray Death Guard armor became rusted and cracked bodies, their swollen, plague-infested bodies peeling from the joints of their corroded armor.

Inside the Eye of Terror, Mortarion casts his gaze into the physical universe from the warp. Preparing his next move against the Imperium and preparing Nurgle’s last and most dangerous gift, The Bloom.

Mortarion and the Gray Knights

The most memorable of the confrontations between the Gray Knights and the Death Watch occurred during the Battle of Kornovin, when the Sons of Titan mobilized on a scale never seen before to repel Mortarion’s incursion into the Imperium. As the battle raged, Supreme Grand Master Geronitan fell to the Lord of Death, resulting in the ascension of Kaldor Draigo to lead the Chapter as Supreme Grand Master. Draigo fought to confront Mortarion, and was able to banish the Demon Primarch by speaking his True Name, engraving Geronitan’s name on his heart as he did so, thus earning Mortarion’s undying hatred.

Noah Decter-Jackson – Complex Games, Creative Director

“Bringing Mortarion to life in Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters has been a real pleasure for us as a team. Fans of the board game will know just how awesome and fearsome Mortarion’s true character is, so the team was able to use his datasheets as a base reference and work on a number of unique powers related to the Bloom plague he unleashed.

The Lord of Death is known for his strategic prowess in crafting cunning battle plans and managing their strength, so prepare for well-trained Scourge Marines and a relentless expansion of The Bloom into the Tyrtaeus sector. As the Baleful Edict Force Commander, you will strategically take on one of the Imperium’s greatest adversaries, which I personally believe is an incredible opportunity for players. I mean, Mortarion is a huge part of the Warhammer 40,000 Universe and it really brings the fight to your doorstep in Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters.