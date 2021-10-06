When Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% reached HBO Max, it was reported that in certain countries there were failures in the streaming service due to the high demand for the film, and in countries where it was only available for rent, it remained in the first places for several days. All of the above indicated that we were facing a great audience success, but throughout the months we had no official data, which seemed very suspicious to the fans.

Today, through an HBO Max Europe launch video, the president of WarnerMedia Europe, Priya dogra, I call Zack Snyder’s Justice League a “global phenomenon”, and after so many months in which the company was silent on the subject, fans have interpreted it as an acknowledgment that the film had been denied, and shortly after the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse became a trend in Twitter

The fan campaign that pressured Warner Bros. to launch Zack Snyder’s Justice League (and which emerged very shortly after the release of Justice League – 41% in 2017), had the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (Free the Snyder Cut). Having seen the epic four-hour movie, fans want more of this universe, and now their hashtag is #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (restore Snyder’s universe).

According to reports from Samba TV, Zack Snyder’s Justice League could not surpass in audience the numbers of Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, and would have been surpassed by Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% and Mortal Kombat – 74% by a wide margin. However, these tapes are not called a “global phenomenon”, since no matter how successful they have been, they did not generate the large number of conversations from Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But if the above seems little to someone, just remember the reports of a few weeks ago about the huge sales success of the film in Blu-ray format.

The only statement regarding the future of the SnyderVerse was given by the CEO of Warner Bros., Ann sarnoff, shortly after the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and on that occasion he denied that we would see more of that cinematic universe. They also denied that we would ever see the Suicide Squad cut – 25% by David Ayer, which was altered to resemble League of Justice before hitting theaters.

Although there are already plans to massively trend the hashtag on October 16, the excitement could not be contained and social media is full of posts celebrating the words of Priya dogra. Here are some of the tweets that have become a trend to the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag:

We do not know how this story will end, but what we can foresee is that Snyder’s followers will continue to ask in the years to come that the director can finish the DC Comics films he had planned, which promised to be an epic adventure like few others. where we would have an apocalyptic future and a group of superheroes trying to reverse it.

One of the big problems for the SnyderVerse is that the director is currently working with Netflix on various projects, but if fans had patience and waited more than three years to see Snyder’s cut from Justice League – 41%, maybe be patient again to see the premieres of Justice League 2 and Justice League 3.

