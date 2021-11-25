The world waited a long time for the premiere of Duna – 75% on the big screen and finally came true on October 21. Denis Villeneuve’s most recent film appeared on the billboard and was well received by critics and audiences alike. But even though a little over a month has passed since launch, Warner Bros. already has new plans for her. According to / Film, the studio will place the film once again in theaters, but under the IMAX format.

Do not miss: Denis Villeneuve’s Most Important Changes from Dune to Frank Herbert’s Novel

Dune it just surpassed US $ 100 million at the United States box office and is very close to reaching US $ 500 million globally. The numbers above are impressive due to a couple of factors that may have made its performance much worse: the pandemic and the simultaneous premiere on HBO Max. But Dune it managed to be attractive enough and Warner Bros. was quick to confirm the sequel by the same director. We will have Arrakis for a long time.

/ Film informs that as of December 3, Dune will return to IMAX theaters to enchant fans with his incredible sci-fi journey. It does not clarify if it will only be in the United States or also in the rest of the world, but it is worth having a little hope. The report states that “some cinemas will have an aspect ratio of 1.90: 1 exclusive to IMAX. Others will have a 1.43 ratio exclusive to IMAX, giving you 26% and 40% more image respectively. ” We can’t wait to continue seeing the wonder of Arrakis in a more prominent format.

We invite you to read: Duna is accused of racism, cultural appropriation and being a white savior story

Although Villeneuve has been in charge of making interesting science fiction films such as The Arrival – 94% or Blade Runner 2049 – 88%, their work is not as blockbuster as other cases. Dune is his new sci-fi effort, adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name, considered to this day as one of the best stories in the genre. Dune is the story of Paul Atreides, the young heir to a powerful family whose leader accepts the management of the desert planet Arrakis, along with the businesses that compete with the melange spice. The novel takes place ten thousand years in the future, with humans unfolding through a feudal-style galactic empire.

It’s known that Dune will adapt the first half of the novel due to its complexity, so we will have to wait a long time until we have the conclusion only of the first part of the literary saga. While Denis Villeneuve is eager to reunite the cast for the sequel, we’ll see if he can raise enough money for Warner and Legendary to authorize the sequel; the adaptations of Messiah and Sons of Dune seem distant but not impossible. Dune: Part 2 will begin filming in mid-2022 and everyone, including the cast, is very excited about the prospect.

The simultaneous premiere of Dune It was controversial in 2020, but several major studios took that route in the face of the bleak outlook for movie chains. The Walt Disney Company, for example, stuck to its streaming platform and has long released its new titles simultaneously. Some studios have stated that their films will hit theaters exclusively in 2022, so we hope that Dune: Part 2 also enjoy an exclusive window in movie theaters, at least for several weeks. It has a premiere scheduled for 2023. Will it become a truly successful saga? Only time will give us the answers.

You may also be interested in: Dunas, by David Lynch, what did the critics say at its premiere?