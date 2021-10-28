The global pandemic forever changed the way we consume cinema. Before COVID, streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon they relied on their original productions as much as on special premieres, those that reached other territories instead of following the traditional distribution in cinemas. At the time when cinemas had to close their doors, production companies had to think of a new way to reach their audiences. Disney + focused on series of Marvel as WandaVision – 95% and Loki – 96%, while HBO Max decided to quickly release highly anticipated titles like Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% and Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75%.

In many ways, 2020 meant a drought, with most production companies changing the release dates of their films, thus hoping the world would recover from the pandemic. Fast & Furious 9 – 65%, No time to die – 83%, Mulan – 83%, Black Widow – 87%, Eternals – 75%, among many others, preferred not to risk streaming either. The decision was necessary, urgent and a catastrophe for cinemas that could not avoid bankruptcy. In addition to everything, the productions were also on hiatus and that meant millionaire losses day after day.

Warner Bros. It was among the first companies to try to stabilize things, while also planning rescue avenues for its films and the actors whose contracts now had to be reviewed. Although in the course of the year they lost their juicy alliance with Christopher Nolan, who was disappointed by the idea of ​​releasing Tenet – 83% in HBO Max, they also gained new resources for their platform, and the public responded well with Wonder Woman 1984 and even with the highly anticipated arrival of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. While Scarlett Johansson was suing Disney, Warner seemed to have things under control.

The premiere of Duna – 75%, led by Denis Villeneuve, also caused a lot of controversy. Like many other films, it had to change its release date and although the director refused to have a dual release, the company had the last word. In the end, this did not condemn the work, as the film had an excellent box office on its first opening weekend (considering that theaters are still not filled by health protocols) and it became the most watched title of HBO Max, mix that secured him a sequel that will be released in October 2023.

Dual premieres, or not having to wait long between the run on the billboard and the appearance on the platform, became the best option for the public, but as with many other dynamics, things will not continue like this. According to The Hollywood Reporter, as of 2022 Warner Bros. It will return to focus on exclusive theatrical releases, as this method that they have almost perfected was only an emergency plan to deal with the global pandemic. Ann sarnoff, CEO of Warner, clarified that it was never the intention to maintain the strategy more than necessary:

The [cintas] that we put in cinemas are what we think will work. It is not only about the size of the budget, it is also about the gender and behavior patterns of the public.

Of course, there will still be movies made exclusively for the platform, as well as series and spin-offs that can only be seen on HBO Max, What Peacemaker who was born out of The Suicide Squad – 91%, one of the most important premieres of Warner which ended up being a flop at the box office, but a hit with fans. Movies like The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, can only be seen on the big screen, and that will be worldwide. After a certain amount of time it will come to streaming, but it will fulfill its days on the billboard as it was before the pandemic.

We will have to wait to know the reaction of the public, who in many cases got used to streaming, especially with films that they do not consider as interesting as to see in the cinema. Of course, spectacular blockbusters deserve to be seen on the big screen, since the sound and effects are designed to take advantage of the experience, but a good part of the audience considers that there are certain films with a lower budget, or that they do not depend so much on these resources, that they are they can appreciate perfectly on television. Warner Bros. You should also take into account that in several cases your premieres in HBO Max served to boost other titles, such as The Many Saints of Newark – 80%, which was a total failure at the box office, but was widely viewed on the platform and made people watch again. The Sopranos, to the extent that the company has already commissioned more stories within this universe.

