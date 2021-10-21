The global pandemic caused production companies around the world to change their plans, their methods of developing a film, and their ways of releasing them in commercial theaters. An important part of reaching the public that was not willing to leave home was advancing the projects that were had for new streaming platforms. For instance, Warner Bros. rushed brand new HBO Max and the app became the home of Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75% and The Witches – 45%. Of course, several tests were needed before deciding how to proceed with The Suicide Squad – 91% and Space Jam: A New Era – 64%, among others.

In addition, the production company has had to find a way to fix the contracts it has with the actors, who sometimes keep their salary in exchange for receiving profits at the box office. In the same way, the vision of the directors also caused a lot of conflict, since it is obvious that they want to premiere in theaters, but during the pandemic it was very risky since the public still did not feel safe to go out, and change the release dates again. it altered the development of other productions. Fortunately, Warner Bros. seems to be finding a way. Rather than promoting dual premieres, the company will let its titles hang out in theaters for a while and then hit theaters. HBO Max, prioritizing results within the application.

Denis Villeneuve, for example, had long ago made it clear that to secure a sequel to Duna – 75% was necessary that the film had a great result in the world box office and not only among the specialized critics. However, Warner will also take into account the number of people who watch the tape in HBO Max, and the times they repeat it to decide whether or not to continue with a franchise so expensive to film. Although there are still many conflicts to resolve, and a whole new system to build and fix, the production company is already making important decisions about its future projects, despite the fact that they may be an economic risk.

During an interview with Deadline, Ann sarnoff, CEO of Warner, was asked about a second part of Duna and she commented:

Will we have a sequel to Duna? If you watch the movie, you know how it ends. I think you already know the answer.

Although technically not confirmed, everything indicates that the result has been positive enough to give the green light to the idea. The film starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac received rave reviews and audiences are quite satisfied. In addition, although it will be available in HBO Max, the general opinion is that it is a work that can only be appreciated on the big screen.

When will you confirm Warner Bros. the sequel? Possibly in December, which is when the list of projects in development and their next releases is announced. Given that HBO Max is a priority over traditional box office results, other titles could feature more sequels and spin-offs. The Matrix: Resurrections will be released at the end of the year, but this late sequel is already generating high expectations among audiences, especially after its first trailer. A saga of this style will not be easily forgotten, so if the fans react in a positive way it is clear that it will work as a revival and a first step for new projects. The CEO herself assured that if Lana Wachowski wants to do more, they will support her.

Another of the titles that suffered at the box office, but that can still secure a future is The Many Saints of Newark – 80%, prequel to The Sopranos, where we see a young Tony finding his place among the mafia of his city. Creator David Chase was very upset that a streaming premiere was prioritized rather than in theaters, which ended up hurting his earnings and was basically considered one of the biggest flops of the season. However, it worked so well with fans that the series itself was seen again quite a few times. In the same chat with Deadline, Sarnoff commented:

[La película] has given the series new life. We’re talking to David about a new Soprano-related series for HBO Max. It literally lifted the Soprano franchise in a new way, so you can’t just measure it by box office results.

David chase He said that if there is a chance to tell more about Tony’s youth, he definitely will, so a mini-series might be a good option. In the case of Dune, a spin-off series is already in development that will be a prequel and approval of another is awaited. We will also see soon the spin-off of Peacemaker, a character played with great success by John Cena in The Suicide Squad and that will be in charge of James Gunn, who in turn has several other plans with the company. Soon we will know more projects that will help build this streaming platform.

