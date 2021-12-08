Representation of the LGBT community has become an important part of the entertainment industry and recently reached the highest echelons of DC comics. Superman # 5: Son Of Kal-El confirmed that Clark’s son Jon Kent is a bisexual man and even introduced us to his partner. The comic book increased its sales and now Geekosity reports that a television series for HBO Max could be licensed by Warner Bros. Will we see the diverse hero reach the small screen?

LGBT superheroes on the big or small screen in DC are not as common as they should be, but little by little the comics are making their way through incredible stories of courage and strength. Superman: Son Of Kal-El introduces a powerful character who in the future could become something really influential in audiovisual entertainment. Jon Kent would be preparing for a brighter future outside of the comic book pages.

Geekosity reports that Warner Bros. may be considering producing a series about Jon Kent on HBO Max. It is important to mention that although it has not been given full authorization, the potential exists and at any moment it could receive the definitive permission to become a reality on the small screen. The source maintains that internal talks between executives are still going on. Tom taylor, comic book writer spoke about the importance of diverse heroes during the release days of # 5.

Over the years in this industry, you probably won’t be surprised to learn that I’ve been rejected by queer characters and stories. I felt like I was disappointing the people I loved every time this happened. But today we are in a very different and much more welcome place than we were ten, or even five years ago … I have always said that everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Today is Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet.

On the other hand, the path of the current Superman in the cinema is not exactly brilliant. We are talking about the incarnation made by Henry Cavill, an actor who seems to have no hope of returning to the DC Extended Universe after his stint in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, a film that is not even seen as canonical by Warner Bros. The studio will probably develop a new story for The Man of Steel with another actor, leaving the adventure of the version played by Cavill.

The future is uncertain for the Justice League of the DCEU, some do not believe that we will have another reunion movie, however, nothing costs to keep a little hope. For now we can wait for the other films that Warner is preparing for his characters, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom; Wonder woman 3 It was already confirmed by Patty Jenkins and fans are hoping for the best. What about Batman and Superman? We have no idea. How will your stories be solved in the DCEU? Both need honorable endings such as those of Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Studios saga.

Unlike the movies made by Kevin Feige at Marvel Studios, the DCEU has had a lot of trouble being strong competition. Despite the best efforts, Warner’s films in collaboration with DC cannot be compared, both in constancy and income, to those of the MCU. Superhero cinema has seen a dramatic increase in its production in recent times, giving way to several of the highest-grossing films of all time. Will we ever see DC characters achieve as much glory as the competition in live-action seventh art? Maybe he Snyder cut be more successful than we imagine.

