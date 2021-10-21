Earlier this Wednesday, actress Ruby Rose shared a series of posts on Instagram Stories about her “horrible” experience on the set of Batwoman. Let’s remember that she gave life to the title character of this live-action series of The CW during its first season. However, in the spring of 2020, it was reported that Rose had resigned from the program and the justifications she provided in this regard always pointed to the need to take a break, to regain optimal health. He never really expressed disagreement with Batwoman’s production ringleaders, but this week everything changed.

After the media uproar generated by Ruby Rose’s comments on social networks, Warner Bros. TV issued a brief and energetic statement in which it acknowledges that the actress was fired – she never voluntarily resigned – after subjecting her to investigation. Such an investigation was due, according to the company, to the “multiple behavioral complaints” that rained down on Rose during her participation in Batwoman. Thus, Warner maintains that the actor was the one who acted improperly, not them.

“Despite the revisionist story that Ruby Rose now shares online directed at the producers, cast, production crew, network and studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to hire Ruby for the second season of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were thoroughly reviewed and handled privately out of respect for everyone involved, “the statement reads (via).

What are Ruby Rose’s accusations?

The recent accusations of the Australian interpreter are aimed at Caroline Dries, showrunner of Batwoman, of her co-star Dougray Scott, of Peter Roth, former president of Warner Bros. TV, and even mention executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

“It’s enough. I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set. I will come for you so that what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally get my life and the truth back. They should be ashamed, ”Ruby Rose wrote on Instagram Stories.

First of all, Rose accused Peter Roth of inappropriate behavior. He asserted that he would have required women to use a garment steamer on their pants, specifically on the crotch, while still wearing them. The actress also noted that Roth hired a private investigator to follow her, who was eventually fired because his report “did not fit” with the executive’s narrative.

Ruby Rose in Batwoman

Still on her Instagram Stories, Rose shared a video about the emergency surgery she had to undergo in 2019 after suffering a back injury while filming the show. There he wrote that Warner demanded that he return to the film set just ten days after his operation. Otherwise, the studio would lose millions and “the entire cast and crew would be fired,” instead of Peter Roth and company considering other alternatives so that she would have enough time to heal.

“To my dear, dear fans who are still asking me if I’m going back to that horrible show, not coming back for any amount of money or if a gun was pointed at my head. Nor did I quit! I didn’t quit! They ruined Kate Kane and destroyed Batwoman, not me. I was following orders, and if I wanted to stay, I had to give up my rights. Any threat, intimidation or blackmail tactic would not make me withdraw, “wrote the actor.

A bumpy production

Later, the Australian delved into other mishaps that occurred during the filming of Batwoman that basically evidenced the insensitivity of the high command. She mentioned that a production assistant ended up tetraplegic during filming and that The CW initially refused to give her the support she needed because they had to “investigate” the circumstances of the incident first. According to Rose, they first tried to hold her entirely responsible for her injury by being distracted by her cell phone.

“His accident happened because our show refused to stop when everyone else did because of COVID. Caroline Dries is heartless and wanted us to end the season during the pandemic. I told him it was a bad idea. I told him that everyone was very distracted, constantly checking for updates on COVID and [la situación de] his friends”.

He also states that Dries only visited the set of Batwoman about four or five times in the year, which he described as unheard of. “She almost killed someone,” Rose said, and even commented that the showrunner tried to cover up that the injuries suffered by the lead actress happened during the filming of the series.

Already in the final stretch of his statements, the 35-year-old actor described his co-star Dougray Scott – the interpreter of Jacob Kane in Batwoman – as someone “unprofessional” and “a nightmare.” In his Instagram Stories he wrote that the actor “hurt a stunt double […] he left when he wanted, he came when he wanted […] he abused women ».

The third season of Batwoman premiered just last October 13 through The CW. As in the second installment, the actor Javicia Leslie remains at the head of the cast as Ryan Wilder, the new Bat Woman of Gotham City.

