Another abuse controversy arises at Warner Bros. This morning, actress Ruby Rose, who played Batwoman in the show’s first season, revealed that she was the victim of abuse, neglect and unsafe conditions during the series’ production. In response to the series of complaints on social media, the company’s television division has responded that it was she who was previously investigated for inappropriate behavior following team complaints.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. Television has responded to actress Ruby Rose, who singled out three Batwoman producers – 71% as responsible for putting her and other crew members in danger while filming the first installment. In its statement, the company says that the interpreter’s version is “revisionism” and that they conducted an investigation against her after allegations of misbehavior:

Despite the revisionist story that Ruby Rose shares online with a view to producers, cast, crew, network, and studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to approach Ruby for a second season of Batwoman after multiple workplace behavior complaints that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for everyone involved.

Batwoman was the first solo adaptation for the character of Katy Kane, who adopts that alter ego inspired by the bat of Gotham. Rose played the character for a season and appeared in one of the network's various series crossovers. It came as a surprise, however, when it was revealed in late 2019 that he would not be returning for the second installment, raising suspicions as a serious accident had been reported on set during production.

More than a year later, the actress pointed to the producers by name Caroline dries, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Peter roth. The latter, according to her, had hired a private investigator to find something to use against her. This is what the statement refers to as the investigation that was carried out after, according to the study, several complaints were made about the behavior of the actress.

Among the many accusations she made, she highlights the poor security conditions for the team on set. Well, it says that there were several accidents, such as third degree burns and even a woman who was quadriplegic after an incident. Rose explains that she almost went blind after an action sequence that went wrong. Likewise, he talks about how they wanted to force them to shoot the series despite COVID-19 concerns.

Batwoman eventually continued with her story but the character was replaced by another, which was the actress Javicia Leslie. Just this Saturday, details of the show were revealed, which will return for a third season. So far, the cast members of the show have not commented on what happened. The season with Rose can be seen on HBO Max, as can the most recent.

