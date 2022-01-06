WarnerMedia is going through a very important process that could significantly affect the franchises that the production company has managed for years. His association with DC is particularly well known to the public, although the results and internal problems have never gone unnoticed. You all know by now how the company put obstacles in every superhero project they worked on. Zack Snyder raised his voice and got people to join in until his original vision of Zack Snyder’s Justice League was finally released – 82%. Similarly, David Ayer has tried to exert the same pressure for fans to see the original cut of Suicide Squad – 25%. In that sense, Warner seems to be more successful with the DC series that he runs on the network. The CW, but now there is news that they could put it up for sale.

The CW is one of the most popular channels and has several highly rated titles such as Riverdale or Legacies. Beyond the quality of these programs, the stories remain in the public’s taste, which also remains captive for several seasons, as happened with Supernatural or The vampire diaries. In this context, the DC shows achieved a good connection with the public from the beginning. Although Supergirl and Arrow – 89% have already come to an end, The Flash – 77%, Batwoman – 73%, Legends of Tomorrow – 100%, Superman and Lois – 90%, and Stargirl – 100% still have a lot of material that can be exploited.

The success of these installments was such that several crossovers began to be made, becoming a shared universe of the DC series, something that in the movies was taking a lot of work. Even Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash in film adaptations, appeared at the special event known as Crisis on Infinite Earths, where old versions of other famous heroes of the brand were also connected. Although this is a very strong pillar for Warner, the picture could change very soon.

According to The Wall Street Journal, WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS, companies that share the chain The CW, they would be looking for sales opportunities. Apparently, the options are varied. They could accept a deal to sell the majority of their shares or they could agree to outright purchase of the channel. According to the information, Nexstar Media Group She is very interested in becoming the famous channel, and the conversations between those involved are going very well. The most realistic possibility is that Nexstar, who also partially owns the Food Network, bought a good part of the shares and was in control of the chain.

Despite these negotiations, WarnerMedia is still open to other proposals. The CW It is one of the most profitable networks on television so it would not be unusual for a better offer to appear. What will happen to the series then? Every time there is a similar purchase, significant changes in programming and productions can be expected, even if they are well received by the public. The source indicates that WarnerMedia and Viacom will seek to keep a small percentage but also want to maintain their authority to continue proposing projects and productions.

The decision to put up for sale The CW It can be understood from the money that is invested in the original productions and that does not return in the common programming. The big checks actually come from the deals they make to get their titles released on streaming platforms with some on Netflix and others on HBO Max. This is also true of older titles that are now considered classics and that are seen a lot in these services such as Gilmore Girls, Gossip girl, Smallville or Veronica mars.

The important thing for DC shows is that WarnerMedia stays in the deal even with a smaller percentage. This will allow the rights to stay at home so that new seasons of famous shows and even new titles can be proposed. On the other hand, HBO Max is looking to exploit its exclusive series, so it is very possible that this is where the newest proposals begin to arrive, as just happened with Peacemaker – 80%.

