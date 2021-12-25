Another recital of Stephen Curry between chants of “MVP, MVP …”. San Francisco is finally enjoying the Warriors to the fullest after a move from Oakland that seemed cursed. These Warriors are still unstoppable with a Curry that moves at full speed.

Curry was intractable once again to finish with stratospheric numbers: 46 points with exquisite percentages (13 of 22 on the field, 8 of 14 on triples and a perfect 12 of 12 from free). And the Warriors beat the Grizzlies 113-104 thanks to a spectacular finishing ability in the last 2 minutes of the game.

That perfect resolution of the home team can only come from the confidence that good play and good results give, because Memphis was completely defenseless in the last 120 seconds of the game, 120 seconds that ended with a partial 11-2 for Golden State.

Those last 2 minutes were entered with 102-102 in the light, and from there happy Warriors plays began to follow each other in attack and defense. We saw a beautiful basket of Juan Toscano-Anderson after a reverse on the baseline sealing his defender (104-102). We saw a wonderful display of Curry as a ball handler driving several opponents crazy, a play that ended with a lack of Dillon brooks. We saw a conscientious movement of the ball loaded with logic and patience that ended with a very important triple of Gary Payton II (107-102). And we saw a great offensive rebound from Otto Porter Jr. that allowed a second opportunity to Curry, who did not miss and pointed to the Grizzlies with an effective penetration (109-102 with 19.6 seconds left). And with that 7-0 it was all over.

Warriors won touching 50% in the field goals, finishing with an excellent 19 of 40 from the triple (by 8 of 26 of his rival), suffering a little when closing the rebound in his rim and allowing himself the luxury to lose 18 balls.

Did it without Andrew Wiggins, Jordan poole, Andre Iguodala, Klay thompson, James Wiseman, Damion Lee… He did this by once again showing themselves as a much improved team defensively (they left Memphis at 21 points in the fourth quarter) and once again showing their extreme reliability at the Chase Center (16-2 at home). All to go 26-6 in order to challenge the Phoenix Suns (26-5) for the West’s lead on Christmas Day.

Reviewing the local squad, it is worth highlighting the performance of Gary Payton II, who was a starter, as was Otto Porter Jr. Good old Payton II, accredited defender, this time moved like a fish in water in attack, finishing with 22 points and 4 triples.

Emphasize once again the work of Draymond green, a true beacon with Curry on this team. He finished with 8 points, 9 assists, 3 blocks and a standing ovation from the crowd when he was substituted 4.8 seconds from the end.

As for the Mexican Toscano-Anderson, he contributed 6 points, 6 assists and 2 steals in 26 minutes, but the important thing was that 4 of those 6 points came at the crucial moment of the match.

As for Memphis, we are talking about a compact team, very well worked, that competes with or without Morant, and this time he did not have the best version of his star. Ja Morant finished with 21 points and 6 assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points and De’Anthony Melton added another 20 plus 9 rebounds from the substitution.

Meanwhile, the Spanish Santi Aldama he missed his fourth straight game due to injury. Too bad, as he was injured when he was entering the team’s rotation.