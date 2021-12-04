12/04/2021 at 10:30 CET

.

The Golden State Warriors ended the impressive 18-game winning streak of the Phoenix Suns (118-96), who this Friday lost their first game since October 27 after an immaculate November in which they counted all their games as victories.

The Warriors took revenge for the loss they suffered to the Suns on Tuesday and clearly prevailed in this duel between the two teams with the best balance in the league and that are in front of the Western Conference.

Stephen Curry He recovered from his poor performance on Tuesday and achieved 23 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists tonight in a Warriors in which he also shone Juan Toscano-Anderson.

The Mexican got 17 points (7 of 8 in shots), 5 rebounds, 5 assists, a block and a steal in 26 minutes, and also gave a spectacular dunk on JaVale McGee.

In the Suns, who with this streak had broken the franchise record for consecutive wins, Deandre ayton was the leading scorer with 23 points and Devin booker did not play due to injury.

The other great meeting of the day was played in Los Angeles between neighbors and rivals Lakers and Clippers.

The victory went to the Clippers, who embittered the Lakers’ heroic comeback attempt with a Luke kennard (19 points) providential who hit two triples in the last two minutes.

Those in purple and gold, who were not ahead on the scoreboard at any time, had several occasions to culminate the comeback in the last quarter, but they did not get it in one more night of frustration for some Lakers who still cannot find their way.

The Spanish Serge Ibaka He started as a starter for the Clippers and had 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in 29 minutes.

LeBron James returned to competition after his false positive for coronavirus and had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists for the Lakers.

In the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers of Ricky Rubio they continued their hot streak and added their fourth straight victory after wiping out the Washington Wizards (101-116), who occupied third place in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers went on to win by 36 points in the third quarter before getting carried away in the final quarter, and blond He contributed 7 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists in 29 minutes.

For their part, the Brooklyn Nets consolidated their leadership in the East with a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves (115-110), who did not have the player of Dominican origin due to injury. Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Argentinian Leandro bolmaro He played 25 minutes in which he got 4 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists for the Wolves.

In the West, the New Orleans Pelicans came from losing on Wednesday to the Dallas Mavericks and this Friday they took revenge by winning at home to the team of Luka doncic (91-107).

The Slovenian touched the triple-double (21 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists) but lost 7 balls and only made 7 of 20 shots (0 of 6 in triples).

For its part, the Spanish Willy Hernangómez signed a remarkable game with a double-double of 12 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists and a block in 23 minutes for the Pelicans.

In the rest of the matches of the day, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Atlanta Hawks by a tight (96-98), the Houston Rockets added their fifth consecutive victory to get out of the well by defeating the Orlando Magic (118-116), the Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers (104-113) and the Boston Celtics lost to the Utah Jazz (137-130).

The dominican Al horford stood out in the Celtics with 21 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists in 34 minutes, and his compatriot Chris duarte he had 15 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals in 37 minutes for the Pacers.

EAST CONFERENCE:

1.- Brooklyn Nets (16-6).

2.- Chicago Bulls (15-8).

3.- Miami Heat (14-9).

4.- Washington Wizards (14-9)

5.- Milwaukee Bucks (14-9).

6.- Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10).

7.- Charlotte Hornets (13-11).

8.- Philadelphia 76ers (12-11).

9.- Boston Celtics (12-11).

10.- Atlanta Hawks (12-11).

11.- New York Knicks (11-11).

12.- Toronto Raptors (10-13).

13.- Indiana Pacers (9-16).

14.- Orlando Magic (5-19).

15.- Detroit Pistons (4-18).

WEST CONFERENCE:

1.- Golden State Warriors (19-3)

2.- Phoenix Suns (19-4).

3.- Utah Jazz (15-7).

4.- Memphis Grizzlies (12-10).

5.- Dallas Mavericks (11-10).

6.- Los Angeles Clippers (12-11).

7.- Los Angeles Lakers (12-12).

8.- Portland Trail Blazers (11-12).

9.- Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12).

10.- Denver Nuggets (10-11).

11.- Sacramento Kings (9-14).

12.- San Antonio Spurs (7-13).

13.- New Orleans Pelicans (7-18).

14.- Houston Rockets (6-16).

15.- Oklahoma City Thunder (6-16).