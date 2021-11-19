The 12-2 Golden State Warriors head to Cleveland to take on the 9-7 Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 pm ET.

Between 2015 and 2018, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors met every year in the NBA Finals as they battled for a ring.

The Warriors won three times and the Cavs won once in 2016.

Tonight, these two top-tier NBA franchises face off once again as the Cavaliers host the Warriors for the first time this season.

The Cavaliers are noticeably suffering in the absence of rookie phenom Evan Mobley, who was pulling it together for Cleveland before an elbow sprain sidelined him for weeks.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, the Warriors only seem to get stronger with each day. Klay Thompson has been cleared for full contact and is training 5-on-5 as his team goes on an East Coast tour. Steph Curry is making an MVP run, “Young Glove” Gary Payton II is making a name for himself, and Draymond Green is getting much-deserved praise from Dwayne Wade.

The Warriors are expected to take this one, but with their fierceness of this Finals rivalry, perhaps Cleveland could pull an upset at home.

Here are the best ways to watch the Warriors take on the Cavs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

What channel is the Warriors vs. Cavs NBA game on?

The Warriors vs. Cavs game can be seen locally in san Francisco on NBC Sports Bay Area. In Cleveland, the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Ohio.

Warriors vs. Cavs NBA Odds

Point Spread: Warriors -9.5

Moneyline: Cavs +425, Warriors -600

O / U Total: 208.5

Odds courtesy of WynnBET

When the Brooklyn Nets took on the Cavaliers on Nov. 17, they were ten-point favorites. The Nets finished the game with an exact 10-point lead in a 109-99 victory over the Cavaliers.

Expect much of the same from Golden State, whose dominant run is unlikely to be derailed by an injured Cleveland team.

Make your picks via WynnBET

NBA Reddit Live Stream for Warriors vs. Cavs

Date: Thursday, Nov. 18

Start Time: 7:30 pm ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial available), NBA League Pass (blackout restrictions apply)

Fans can stream the action in local markets on FuboTV for all your NBA action needs. Even better, the streaming cable service is available for a 7-day free trial when new users sign up. NBA League Pass also offers the chance for all out-of-market subscribers to stream and watch the game with a paid subscription to the service.

If you won’t be near a television, you can catch a live stream of the Warriors vs. Cavs game on the NBA streams subreddit community by searching “sportsurge” on Google.