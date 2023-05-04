Was it the first in history?

Bill Gates is one of the pioneers in the history of computing, there is no doubt about that. But few know the anecdote in which they point to the North American tycoon as the developer of one of the first video games created. Therefore, we tell you this curious fact from the co-founder of Microsoft that you probably did not know.

There is a false belief that it is the first in history. But that’s not true. That title goes to Colossal Cave Adventure (also known as Adventure or ADVENT). It was created by Will Crowther in 1976 and laid the foundation for adventure and exploration video games in the industry.

Colossal Cave Adventure was a text-based game in which players explored a virtual cave, solving puzzles, and searching for treasure. It used text commands to interact with the environment and advance the story. The game was a hit at the time and set the stage for many other adventure games that followed.

The video game developed by Bill Gates arrived five years later, in 1981, although he began creating it at the end of the 1970s.

What was the video game designed by Bill Gates like?

It was called Donkey.bas and the story behind its creation is quite curious. According to legend, Bill Gates created it as a demonstration of the graphics capabilities of the DOS operating system at a computer fair in 1981. The idea was to show that personal computers could generate graphics in motion.

The game became popular among programmers and computer users of the time. Despite its simplicity, Donkey.bas was addictive and entertaining. Even today, it is considered an icon of video game history.

The original version only had one level and no additional music or sounds. However, over the years, fans and developers have created different enhanced and modified versions of the game, adding new features and improvements.

Donkey.bas is an interesting reminder of the early days of gaming on personal computers and shows how a seemingly simple creation can leave a lasting impact on the industry.

Although Bill Gates is primarily known for his role in founding Microsoft, Donkey.bas is a testament to his direct involvement in game development and his contribution to the world of computing and digital entertainment.