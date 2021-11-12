The career of the Cuban-born actress is in one of its most deplorable stages, since the scandals she starred in a few months ago have made her less popular.

And it is that in the blink of an eye, the actress’s face was in each of the Televisa productions, but her altercation with a photographer a few years ago placed her as an arrogant and aggressive person.

And it is that last year, the actress hit a paparazzi after he took some pictures of her while on vacation in Cancun, Quintana Roo, to the point of leaving him very badly injured and taking away his work equipment.

Although more than a year has passed since the unfortunate meeting with the photographer, neither party has reached an agreement, as custody of the camera and the lawsuit against the actress are still ongoing.

Since then, the actress has not stopped working on her image, which is still questioned by the audience, and proof of this is the programs she has attended and her YouTube channel, because little by little she tries to get closer to people.

But in her most recent appearance next to Yordi Rosado, the actress left the driver and more than one with their mouths open after a shocking revelation.

Does Livia Brito reveal romance with Yordi Rosado?

A few days ago, the 35-year-old actress was a guest on the program “De noche todo pasa”, which is hosted by the comedian and writer Yordi Rosado through the Unicable signal.

In the program there were also other guests who were left with their mouths open when they heard that the actress and the host had a fleeting romance years ago, a revelation that no one expected.

It all started when Yordi began to question her guests about their first loves, so the Cuban actress limited herself to answering that they had a history together.

“We had a story, the truth is that it doesn’t make me cool to tell it here,” said Yordi Rosado, but Livia Brito mentioned that there was no problem and she told what it was about.

And immediately the actress of “The pilot” was quick to answer: “If we had a relationship and everything and I was her lover”, as they assured that their love affair goes back to the last first TVyNovelas awards.

To the surprise of all the attendees, both began to laugh, as they assure that it was a joke, since they have always been very good friends and are not afraid to make that kind of confession.

Current partner of Livia Brito

It should be noted that the star has always tried to keep her private life out of the press and social networks, but a few days ago she was caught with her boyfriend Mariano Martínez at an event held in Acapulco, Guerrero.

It should be noted that both have a relationship of several months, as he was with the actress when the photographer Ernesto Zepeda was attacked last year.

So it surprised everyone that they were together, because they postponed the audience with the paparazzi because the model was supposedly infected with COVID-19.

Faced with questions from the press for going to a public place with her boyfriend despite his illness, the actress assured that Martínez is already out of danger and his test has already been negative.

